Diabetes Alert: 5 Key Symptoms Women Shouldn't Ignore

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects how your body processes blood sugar (glucose). There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. It is a prevalent condition impacting millions globally. Its effects are particularly significant in women compared to men.

Recognizing the signs and symptoms is crucial for detecting diabetes early and obtaining appropriate treatment. Although there are various symptoms indicating the onset of diabetes, there are specific warning signs in women that should never be overlooked.

Symptoms Of Diabetes In Women

1. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Urinary tract infections are bacterial infections that can occur in any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Women are more susceptible to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, which allows bacteria to reach the bladder more easily.

In the context of diabetes, elevated levels of glucose in the urine provide an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive. When diabetes is not well-managed, excess glucose in the urine becomes a potential food source for bacteria, encouraging their growth. As a result, women with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing UTIs.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and Polyuria (Frequent Urination) |

These infections lead to discomfort such as pain and a burning sensation while urinating, as well as urine discolouration. Some women with UTIs experience pelvic pain, which can range from mild to severe. This pain can be persistent and is often accompanied by a constant feeling of needing to urinate.

2. Vaginal Dryness

Diabetes in women can lead to vaginal dryness due to elevated blood sugar levels damaging the blood vessels in the vaginal area. This damage results in insufficient lubrication, making sexual intercourse notably painful for some women.

3. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a medical condition where women produce an excess of male hormones (androgens), leading to symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, acne, depression, and infertility. PCOS is associated with insulin resistance, a condition where the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance is often associated with obesity, which is a common feature of PCOS and plays a significant role in the development of Type 2 diabetes.

4. Excessive Thirst And Hunger

The main three signs of diabetes are polyphagia (extreme hunger), polydipsia (extreme thirst) and polyuria (frequent urination).

Polyphagia (Extreme Hunger)

Polyphagia (Extreme Hunger) |

When the body lacks sufficient insulin or is unable to use insulin properly (as seen in diabetes), glucose cannot enter the cells to provide energy. Consequently, the cells signal the body to consume more food, leading to constant feelings of hunger even after eating. This persistent hunger, despite adequate food intake, is a clear warning sign of diabetes and is caused by the body’s inability to utilize glucose effectively.

Polydipsia (Extreme Thirst)

Polydipsia (Extreme Thirst) |

Polydipsia, or excessive thirst, is another prominent symptom of diabetes. When blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys work overtime to filter and absorb the excess glucose from the blood. This process results in increased urination to remove the extra sugar from the body. As a result, the body becomes dehydrated, triggering intense thirst. People with diabetes often find themselves drinking large quantities of water or other fluids to quench their unrelenting thirst.

Polyuria (Frequent Urination)

Polyuria, or frequent urination, is closely linked to polydipsia. The excessive glucose in the bloodstream makes the kidneys work harder to filter and absorb the sugar. This excess sugar is then excreted through urine, leading to an increased frequency of urination. Individuals with diabetes may find themselves needing to urinate frequently, especially during the night. Frequent urination can disrupt sleep patterns and significantly impact daily activities.

These three symptoms are hallmark signs of diabetes and if left untreated, diabetes can lead to various complications, including cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems, nerve damage, and vision impairment. Recognizing these signs early is vital for prompt diagnosis and management.

5. Abrupt Weight Shift

Diabetes can also cause unexpected weight gain or loss in women. If you have Type 1 Diabetes and when you start taking insulin, you might start gaining weight. It actually depends on how much insulin you are taking, your diet and the type of insulin.

Insulin resistance, prevalent in Type 2 Diabetes, causes the body to produce more insulin. High insulin levels can promote fat storage, leading to weight gain.