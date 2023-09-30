5 Shows Worth Listening On Google Podcast On International Podcast Day 2023

International Podcast Day 2023: 5 Shows Worth Listening On Google Podcast |

International Podcast Day is celebrated on September 30th every year to appreciate the power and impact of podcasting in our lives, across the globe. It is a day for recognition of podcast creators and leaders in the podcasting industry; and a day to rejoice for podcast listeners and enthusiasts.

There are various interesting topics, genres, and styles of podcasts out there meant for everyone's interests. Podcasts act as an effective instrument to spread information and share stories. There are engaging discussions on podcasts on varied subjects which offer fresh perspectives.

International Podcast Day is an opportunity to reach out to new listeners and introduce them to the awesome world of podcasts. It also increases the visibility of podcasters to the new audiences.

On International Podcast Day, take a look at 5 shows worth listening to on Google Podcast:

Terrible; thanks for asking

Podcaster Nora McInerny helps listeners deal with real problems by giving realistic advice with a humorous take on various topics. She invites renowned guests including psychologists and life coaches who offer fresh perspectives on various issues. This is one of the best podcasts on Google podcasts.

Maintenance Phase

The podcasters discuss health and fitness myths and reveal reality about wellness scams,weight loss and bizarre nutrition tips, among others.

Mental - The Podcast to Destigmatise Mental Health

The podcast is created by Bobby Temps to break down mental health stigma and discrimination. It emphasizes that mental health is important for your overall well-being. Temps engages with guests like celebrities, and experts in the mental health community to discuss about various mental health issues and stigma in society.

It suggests ways to better manage mental health and will give you a feel-good factor.

TED Talks Daily

Host and journalist Elise Hu discusses thought-provoking topics on every subject with the world's leading thinkers and creators. TED talks will give you fresh perspectives about everything and you will get to learn something new.

Stuff You Should Know

The podcaster Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant educate listeners on a variety of topics in science, history, pop culture, urban legends, conspiracy theories and more. They explain complex and simple topics in a fun and relatable way.

