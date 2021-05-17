International Museum Day 2021: Best museums in the world you ought to visit once the pandemic ends

International Museum Day is an international day held every year on or around 18 May and it is coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

The event highlights a specific theme which changes every year to reflect the interests of the International Museum.

The theme this year is 'The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine'. With this theme, the day invites Museums, their professionals and communities to create, imagine and share new practices of co-creation of value, new business models for cultural institutions and innovative solutions for the social, economic and environmental challenges of the present.

Here are some of the best museums in the world:

1. The Lourve: The Lourve Museum is the world's largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris, France and is best known for being the home of the Mona Lisa. It is a central landmark of the city.