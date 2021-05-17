International Museum Day 2021: Best museums in the world you ought to visit once the pandemic ends

International Museum Day is an international day held every year on or around 18 May and it is coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).
The event highlights a specific theme which changes every year to reflect the interests of the International Museum.
The theme this year is 'The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine'. With this theme, the day invites Museums, their professionals and communities to create, imagine and share new practices of co-creation of value, new business models for cultural institutions and innovative solutions for the social, economic and environmental challenges of the present.
Here are some of the best museums in the world:
1. The Lourve: The Lourve Museum is the world's largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris, France and is best known for being the home of the Mona Lisa. It is a central landmark of the city.
2. The British Museum: The British Museum in the Bloomsbury area of London, England is a public institution dedicated to human history, art and culture. It's permanent collection of some eight million works is among the largest and most comprehensive in existence, having been widely collected during the era of the British Empire. It documents the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present. It was the first public national museum in the world.
3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art: The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City, more popularly known as 'The Met' is the largest art museum in the United States. It's permanent collection contains over 2 million works, divided among 17 curatorial departments.
4. The Prado Museum: The Prado Museum officially known as Museo Nacional del Prado is the main Spanish national art museum located in central Madrid. It is widely considered to have one of the world's finest collections of European art dating from the 12th century to the early 20th century based on the former Spanish Royal Collection and the single best collection of Spanish art.
5. The State Hermitage Museum: The State Hermitage Museum is a museum of art and culture in Saint Petersburg, Russia. It is the second largest art museum in the world and it was founded in 1764 when Empress Catherine the Great acquired an impressive collection of paintings from the Berlin merchant Johann Ernst Gotzkowsky. The museum celebrates the anniversary of its founding each year on 7 December, Saint Catherine's Day.
6. The Rijksmuseum: The Rijksmusem is a Dutch national museum dedicated to arts and history in Amsterdam. The museum has on display 8000 objects of art and history from their total collection of 1 million objects.
