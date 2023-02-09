International Cribbage Day: Know how to play the fun card game

There's a whole lot of ways to enjoy a beautiful deck of custom cards, whether it is for card flourishing, card magic. There's a whole world of wonderful games you can play with a traditional deck, but of all the card games Cribbage is 'fun and quirky' game.

Cribbage, also known as 'crib,' is a fun, exciting card game enjoyed by millions of people around the world. It’s a game that can be enjoyed by all ages and is often considered an excellent way to bond with family and friends. In recognition of its popularity, February 10 has been designated as International Cribbage Day!

Cribbage is traditionally played with two players, although variations exist for three and four players. Sir John Suckling invented the game in the early 17th Century, based on the old English game “noddy.”

This fun holiday was started in 2008 by the American Cribbage Congress to promote the game of cribbage and to encourage people of all ages to play.

Cribbage is typically played with a special deck of cards known as a cribbage board, which includes two rows of 30 pegs each. The object of the game is to score points by forming combinations of cards totalling 31 or less. The combination can be as simple as a pair of cards or as complex as a sequence of three or more cards. Players take turns laying down their cards, and the first player to reach a predetermined score (usually 121) wins the game.

One row is used to keep track of the score for each player, and the other row is used to mark the progress of the game. In addition to the cribbage board, players will need a standard deck of 52 playing cards and two six-sided dice (known as “counters”).

How to Play Cribbage?

Cribbage is a card game that is typically played with two to four players. It can be played with either a standard deck of cards or a special cribbage deck. The game is played with points being scored for various combinations of cards, and the winner is the first player to reach a predetermined score, typically 121 points.

To start a game of cribbage, each player is dealt six cards from a standard deck of 52 cards. The dealer then sets aside two of those cards, called the “crib” or “box”, which will be used only by the dealer during that particular hand. The remaining four cards are your hand for that round.

The next step is to score your hand and the dealer’s hand according to the point values listed below. After scoring, the player with the lowest score deals the next hand. Play then proceeds clockwise around the table.

1 point: For each Ace, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 in your hand

2 points: For each 7 in your hand

3 points: For each 8 in your hand

4 points: For each 9 in your hand

5 points: For each 10 in your hand

10 points: For each Jack, Queen or King in your hand

4 points: For having a flush (all four cards of the same suit)

5 points: For having fivecard (a five-card run in sequence)

Read Also World pulses day: 5 Fascinating facts about pulses

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)