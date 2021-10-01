International Coffee Day 2021: Gift these coffee-themed hampers to your love ones and celebrate your cuppa!

Coffee, can’t live with it but mostly we cannot live without it. The aroma, the bittersweet taste, the warmth, the almost vital life like the charge that surges through our entire being as we savour it cannot be put into words! For all the coffee lovers out there did you know that there is a special day dedicated to this wonderful beverage? Since 2015, October 1 has been declared as International Coffee Day by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

The UN kick-started the ICO in London way back in 1963. It has 49 coffee exporting members (countries) and India is one of them. Among other cool things, International Coffee Day promotes fair coffee trade and spreads awareness of the working conditions of coffee farmers.

With sophisticated, stylish hampers that boast of caffeine indulgence, skincare, and more, The Gift Studio is a haven for coffee lovers. Amongst their many drool-worthy hampers, three that stood out the most are:

Obsessive Coffee Disorder

Our hand-selected coffee brews, all packed together along with some dark chocolate. For a loved one who declares themselves a caffeine addict, this hamper is a real winner!

Coffee Gourmet Goodness

The goodness of coffee coupled with the subtle flavours of savoury crisps; what’s not to love about it?!

The Caffeine Addict

Everything you’ve wanted from a cuppa joe lies right here in this beautiful box! French press, cold brew, coffee bean tin, all of it and more, packed in a bespoke matte cream leather trunk.

The Gift Studio also offers self-care gift boxes from Mcaffeine. From coffee-scented bathing bars and coffee-infused eye cream, to raw coffee body scrub, cocoa body butter and coffee flavoured face serum and face wash, there’s something for everyone!

They deliver across India but delivers in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi-Gurgaon, Bangalore and Pune are free and done on the same day.

(For more details, visit: https://thegiftstudio.com/)

Coco’s Coffee Hour

Mumbai’s new favourite cafe, CocoCafe, doesn’t just have a new menu that is all kinds of tempting, but their meal deal is what’s making the weekdays in Sobo even sweeter!

Attached at the hip to CocoCart, CocoCafe at Fort, South Mumbai is offering a beverage, a savoury, and a dessert at just Rs. 499, a meal that promises to be so scrumptious that it’ll leave you feeling charged all day long!

You can mix and match from the new menu – pick a classic Lindt Hot Chocolate and pair it up with a BBQ Mushroom Baguette and a Cadbury Caramel Brownie, or a Hershey’s Cookies and Cream Milkshake with a wholesome Pesto Paneer Wrap and ‘The World’s Best Godiva Cookie’. There’s so much to choose from that you are quite literally spoilt for choice.

CocoCafe’s meal deal is available at Mumbai’s Fort outlet between 12 PM – 4 PM from Monday to Friday. Options to enjoy their coffee offerings include dine-in or online orders.

