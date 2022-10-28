International Animation Day 2022: 5 legendary cartoon characters that became part of our family | File image

Everyone grew up in 90s would know the cartoon characters that would be part of our lives. In fact, they have evolved with us and stayed with us as a memory of our childhood. Though, there were many animated characters that we would love to meet virtually through our TV screens, some of them became part of our families. We celebrated when our favourite character on screen was happy and its struggles made us pray — that was the bond.

On this International Animation Day on October 28 today, we bring to you five legendary cartoon characters that became a part of our families. So much so that we often enacted their stories through school plays and dressed up like them in competitions and even would go on playing the character in house parties.

Mowgli, The Jungle Book

Most of us are acquainted with the song, "Jungle jungle baat chali hai pata chala hain" and the protagonist Mowgli is a household name. The film, The Jungle Book adapted from a book by Rudyard Kipling of the same name was also adapted into a cartoon series. Despite several animated versions, Mogli is loved by all age groups and how can we not love the Bagheera.

Tom and Jerry

The longest running cartoon series, Tom and Jerry entertained us all our childhood. This iconic cartoon show has managed to cut across age groups and language barriers.

The household battle between mouse and the cat never failed to entertain us where the tiny rat, Jerry would always outsmart the giant cat, Tom. Jerry creates chaos and then Tom has to bear it's consequences, which mostly was intentional to trouble Tom.

Mickey Mouse

The most popular and recognisable cartoon character in the world is Mickey Mouse. He recently turned hundred but young as ever he still is. The jack-of-all-trades boy lived a modest life with his pet dog, Pluto and his longtime girlfriend, Minnie Mouse.

We all love Mickey Mouse's cheerful spirit and intelligence to achieve his goals and his clumsiness and relate when we are stuck in a soup.

Disneyland opened in 1955 and Mickey and his gang have been an important part of the Disney theme park. He was the primary cartoon character to ever speak on screen. This single character was so powerful that it jumpstarted Disney’s career and transcended time. A soon to be an iconic character made history for Disney.

Cinderella

Cinderella is an animated fairy tale liked by most of the girls. It is based on a beautiful girl named Cinderella who lived with her step mother and sisters and the atrocities that she has to bear due to their ill treatment made us empathise with the helpless girl. The character also instilled the idea of Prince Charming in girls till today.

Aladdin

Who doesn't know Aladdin, Jasmine Genie, and even the magical carpet? Aladdin, a fictional character of an animated film and the love story between Aladdin and Jasmin is still an ideal tale among many. Also, their friendship with Genie, a monkey named Abu, and a complaining parrot Lago on their carpet is a great reminder of togetherness.