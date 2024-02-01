Interim Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Blue Silk Saree To Present Budget In Parliament; Know Significance | Twitter | ANI

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama on Thursday arrived at the Finance Ministry to present the Interim Budget 2024-25 donning a blue and cream-coloured-saree. Nirmala Sitharaman's selection of sarees during her presentation of the Budget has been noticed and talked about by many people. Nirmala Sitharaman selects her saree cautiously and promotes the Indian textiles in her outfit.

Nirmala Sitharaman dons a Tussar Silk saree

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today arrived at the Finance Ministry wearing a blue coloured saree with a contrast cream coloured blouse and the saree had kantha works all over it and the material was Tussar silk. Tussar Silk is known for its textured feel compared to cultivated Bombyx or "mulberry" silk. However, it is less durable due to its shorter fibers. It has a muted, golden sheen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Blue colour is called 'Ramar' in Tamil Nadu

A journalist took to her social media account and described the saree worn by Nirmala Sitharaman. She claimed that the colour she chose was deliberate, as blue colour is called 'Ramar' in Tamil Nadu and also depicts Shri Ram. She tweeted, "The sarees chosen by @nsitharaman do tell a saree - Bengal kantha in mulberry silk.. colour is Ramar (Shri Ram) blue as it’s called in Tamil Nadu."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nirmala Sitharaman's tablet to present the budget

Nirmala Sitharaman has now replaced the outdated 'Bahi Khata' with the tablet that she carries to present the budget. She posed with the tablet in her hand outside the Finance Ministry earlier in the morning today. A video has also surfaced on the internet in which Nirmala Sitharman can be seen arriving at the Finance Ministry in the blue saree and the people started to talk about it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nirmala Sitharaman's favourite colour

Taking in account the colour of her saree today, it can be said that the Finance Minister has an obsession with cream or off-white colour. She has been noticed wearing an off-white or cream colour on several occasions. She has donned a red and cream coloured saree while presenting the budget in 2021. She had worn a rusty bron Bomkai saree while presenting the budget in the parliament in 2022.