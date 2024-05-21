Inner Engineering Online: Sadhguru's Special Transformative Program Now Available For The Youth

Inner Engineering Online is a transformative and powerful course developed by Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, a global non-profit organization.

The course imparts practical wisdom to manage one’s body, mind, emotions, and the fundamental life energy within. Participants will also learn a 21-minute practice called Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, also known as Shambhavi Kriya, which is a powerful and purifying energy technique using the breath. As Sadhguru puts it, Inner Engineering is like a user’s manual for your brain and body, enabling you to live life to the fullest so that your body and brain work for you and not against you.

The course is now offered at a 50% scholarship in English for participants between the age of 15 and 25 years. For Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and other regional languages there is a 20% scholarship available for the course.

Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3, who did the course said, "After the program, I could feel many changes within myself. Though my work at ISRO keeps me busy, I regularly do my practices, which keeps me stable and far from worries. I believe that turning inward is the best way to gain in-depth experiential knowledge about everything, even space."

Researchers from top universities and medical schools have discovered that Inner Engineering improves mental health by increasing the production of anandamide, a natural chemical produced by the brain that creates a deep sense of joy. Research also shows that practicing Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya regularly leads to a reduction in stress, better sleep quality, and increased energy levels, joy, and productivity.

No prior experience or knowledge of yoga is necessary nor any specific level of physical flexibility or agility is required to learn the practices offered in the program.

To check eligibility and claim the scholarship, please visit: https://sadhguru.org/IE-under25