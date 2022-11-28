India’s greenest music festival, Echoes of Earth is set to celebrate environment with artistes from across the globe

India’s only ecologically designed music festival, Echoes of Earth, is expanding its footprints and reach with a series of on-ground innovations. Organised in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer and Budweiser, the festival is set to offer extraordinary music, innovations and some path-breaking, unheard initiatives that promise to start a new dialogue.

The festival is returning to its home turf in Bengaluru with its fifth edition on the 3rd and 4th of December. Known as truly a one-of-its-kind, it promises to continue its legacy of celebrating sustainable stories and art against a backdrop of music and revelry unlike any other.

Crafted to bring diverse audiences closer to the pulse of nature, culture and great live music under an umbrella, the festival celebrats the earth through a fresh lens. This year’s theme, ‘Circle of Life,’ focuses on an inclusive circle where all life begins and thrives alongside wildlife and nature conservation and restoration stories from the hidden corners of India’s various ecosystems.

Converging on the festival’s four upcycled stages are musical acts that are culturally and socially diverse. The much anticipated final line-up includes the likes of The Yussef Dayes Experience, Dorian Concept, Klangophonics, Vieux Farka Toure to local acts such as Anyasa, Hanumankind, Easy Wanderlings, Many roots ensemble etc.

“We live in a day and age where being environmentally conscious is a part of our day-to-day living. The need of the hour is now to switch to a lifestyle lived in moderation and conserve our natural resources and see how we can give new life to what we discard. Echoes of Earth has always innovated on how differently we can scale up to celebrate nature. We are working towards becoming a zero-waste, carbon neutral festival in the near future. We are also incorporating circular design in our festival this year. Our installations are created from 100% recyclable materials. Similarly, when it comes to music, we’ve always brought together global cultures on a single platform and line-up this year paves way for a diverse, conscious and culturally inclusive space.” said Roshan Netalkar, Festival Director of Echoes of Earth.

Taking place in the lap of lush green vistas of the 180-acred Embassy International Riding School, the music festival is largely designed using upcycled and recycled concepts, and has been a platform where artists highlight eco-conscious philosophies while promoting alternate sustainable ways of life to the audience.