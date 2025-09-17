 Indian Woman Accuses Georgia Checkpoint Of Inhuman Treatment: Says, 'Took Videos of Us Like Criminals'
Indian Woman Accuses Georgia Checkpoint Of Inhuman Treatment: Says, 'Took Videos of Us Like Criminals'

Indian traveller Dhruvee Patel took to Instagram to share her ordeal while crossing from Georgia into Armenia via Sadakhlo, a major border checkpoint

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Georgia, a stunning country nestled between Europe and Asia, has recently become a trending destination for Indian travellers. Known for its scenic Caucasus mountains, historic towns, and warm hospitality in rural regions, the country is quickly climbing the list of offbeat international holiday spots. However, not all visitors leave with positive memories, some are now sharing troubling experiences that highlight concerns about how tourists are treated at certain border points.

Allegations of 'Inhumane' treatment

Indian traveller Dhruvee Patel took to Instagram to share her ordeal while crossing from Georgia into Armenia via Sadakhlo, a major border checkpoint. According to her, a group of 56 Indian tourists were stopped for hours in freezing weather without food, water, or even restroom access.

She further alleged that Georgian border officials confiscated their passports, restricted their phone usage, and filmed the group as though they were criminals, while at the same time forbidding them from recording the incident themselves. Patel described the situation as “shameful and unacceptable,” accusing officials of claiming that their visas were invalid without even properly reviewing the documents.

Growing debate on social media

Her post has since sparked a heated debate online. Several users supported her by sharing similar stories of racial discrimination and mistreatment in Georgia. One comment read, “Many of my friends from UAE have faced the same. Some even with toddlers were treated like criminals. Honestly, better to boycott Georgia, too many scams and racism, not worth the risk.”

Another traveller, a Singaporean tourist of Chinese origin, shared that she was interrogated for over 10 minutes at immigration. She was asked to prove her financial stability and also claimed to have witnessed anti-tourist and anti-ethnic behaviour in Tbilisi, such as locals spitting near halal restaurants.

Counter arguments: Geopolitical context

Not everyone agrees that the treatment is solely discriminatory. Some travellers pointed out Georgia’s geopolitical tensions as a possible reason for strict immigration checks. One Indian user explained, “We visited Georgia earlier this year and wanted to go to Armenia too, but from India it was not possible to get visas. Because of Armenia’s issues with illegal migration routes towards Russia, Georgian officials tend to be sceptical. It may be easier if Indians fly directly to Georgia rather than crossing in from Armenia.”

Another said, "I don't think Georgia would behave like this, to my knowledge. They have always been very good to students and tourists from India, but this should never have happened. They have good diplomatic and friendly relations with the Indian government."

Why this matters for Indian tourists

The incident raises important questions about safety, visa clarity, and traveller rights when visiting Georgia. While the country remains attractive for its landscapes, wine culture, and affordability compared to Europe, stories of discrimination could discourage potential visitors. Indian tourists are advised to:

-Check visa rules carefully before planning border crossings.

-Prefer direct flights from India to Georgia instead of land routes.

-Carry additional proof of finances and bookings to avoid unnecessary questioning.

-Report any mistreatment to the Indian Embassy in Tbilisi.

