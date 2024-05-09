Indian-Origin Miss Teen USA Resigns From Her Post Following Miss USA Noelia Voigt

Instagram

UmaSofia Shrivastva, the 17 year old Miss Teen USA resigns from her post expressing her concerns about prioritizing her mental health. She took to her Instagram to make this announcement. "After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization", she wrote in her announcement note on Instagram. She also mentioned that this was certainly not how she saw it coming to a end.

A pageant title is very honorary title across the globe. Young women participate from their cities, countries and win pageants on an international level. It is a huge responsibility to be representing your country on a global platform and to abide by the rules of organization and keep working towards a greater cause and make a difference. It can be overwhelming and stressful, affecting their health.

Just days before Miss USA, Noelia Voigt also resigned from her position expressing concerns regarding her mental health. The 24 year model, who recently won the title of Miss USA, announced her resignation after reigning for over 7 months. Her decision to step down from her position was supported by the organization as they expressed it by stating that the well-being of the titleholder is their priority and they understand that Novelia needs to prioritize hers. In 2022, Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst committed suicide after battling poor mental health. Her death was tragic and it reminded the pageant community worldwide that it is important to consider every candidate's mental health.

It is important for everybody to set boundaries and understand the importance of their well-being. Because truly, if you aren't keeping well mentally, nothing you do in your life, all your achievements, will start feeling worthless. If you find yourself battling poor mental health, observe symptoms of depression, do consult a psychologist and get the help you need.