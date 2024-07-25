India Couture Week 2024: Taha Shah Badussha & Wamiqa Gabbi Turn Showstoppers For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

FDCI India Couture Week, a highly anticipated event for fashion enthusiasts, commenced with a dazzling collection by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on July 24 in Delhi. The show's theme was "Rani Aur Raj Kumar—The Triumph of Love", with a touch of love and romance.

The ace couturier showcased their young labels, ASAL and Mard, which blended traditional heritage fashion with modern flair. Actors Taha Shah Badussha and Wamiqa Gabbi turned showstoppers for the designer's newest collection.

Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh introduced the show with her classic jokes, and musician duo Akshay and IP added their melody as the model graced the runway.

Wamiqa Gabbi opened the show for Asal in an ivory trail lehenga, featuring resham embroidery with silk threads adorned with pearls and crystals. She closed the show in a red lehenga from the ‘Bridal Gota’ collection, handcrafted with gota, zardozi and encrusted with crystals.

Heeramandi star, Taha Shah Badussha, graced the runway in an olive silk tissue long kurta with crystal encrusted flying birds. It was paired with brocade flared pants that were relaxed, yet regal.

In another appearance, he was decked up in a brocade pant with a dramatic textile drape adorned in zardozi embroidery. His ensemble was finished with a matching zardozi belt.

The runway showed extravagant silhouettes, a play of colours, and each statement piece with intricate embroidered details. Apart from the breathtaking looks, the magnificent jewellery didn't miss the opportunity to steal the show. The collection has taken Indian wedding couture to the next level, merging modern elegance without compromising on rich culture.