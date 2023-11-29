India Art Fair 2024 To Showcase Over 100 Artworks By Indian And International Artists

More than 100 exhibitors from all over the world will be participating in the upcoming India Art Fair 2024. Among the exhibitors are 71 galleries, seven design studios, and major art institutions to make this 15th edition the biggest one so far. Known to be one of the leading platforms for showcasing modern and contemporary art under one roof, the artworks this year will be from India and South Asia. Organised in partnership with BMW India, the festival will be held in Mumbai from February 1-4 next year at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds.

The art festival will highlight the emerging contemporary design scene in South Asia in the Design section of the art fair. There will be limited edition and hand-made collectable furniture, jewellery, and fabric studios. There will also be 18 international galleries and institutions, as well as several global arts organisation leaders to participate in the Talks Programme.

“The landmark 15th edition of India Art Fair comes at an exciting time for both the South Asian art scene and the market, with artists from the region becoming a part of international conversations as never before. As we continue to grow as a fair, we remain focused on our mission to amplify the voices of the most exciting artists from the region and to support the expansion of South Asian creativity,” said Jaya Asokan, India Art Fair director in a statement.

She said some of India's leading contemporary galleries along with established international art houses will be showcasing their rare masterpieces and modern art, as well as traditional art heritage from South Asia.

Some of the Indian art galleries which will be participating at the Indian Art Fair include Latitude 28, Gallery Espace, Shrine Empire, GALLERYSKE, Nature Morte, Vadehra Art Gallery, and Exhibit 320. Others include Chatterjee & Lal, Anant Art Gallery, Chemould Prescott Road, Jhaveri Contemporary, Galerie Isa, Gallery Maskara, Project 88, Gallery Art Exposure, Experimenter, Vida Heydari Contemporary, Emami Art, Dhi Contemporary, Gallery Veda, Apparao Galleries, Kalakriti Art Gallery, Iram Art, ZOCA,, Archer Art Gallery, and Shrishti Art Gallery among others.

There will also be modern galleries such as DAG, Crayon Art Gallery, Sanchit Art and Dhoomimal Gallery. The new Indian galleries, Gallerie Splash, and Method will also be exhibiting their work for the first time. Expect three new international galleries - Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Galerie Geek Art, and Indigo Madder to debut at the India Art Fair, in 2024. On the display will be mixed media works by veteran artists.

The Institution section of the India Art Fair will feature booths and projects by 22 leading cultural foundations, collectives and organisations. Some of them are the JSW Foundation, Purushottam Public Trust, Foundation of Indian Contemporary Art (FICA), Egaro Photo Festival, Unnati Cultural Village, the Basu Foundation, Galerie Lelong Paris, The French Institute in India, and Chanakya School of Craft.

The Artists-in-Residence segment will feature performance and mixed-media artists, graffiti and street artist Siddharth Gohil aka Khatra from coastal Gujarat, textile and installation artist Mayuri Chari from rural Maharashtra, and Merci Thamshangpha Maku from Manipur.

When: February 1-4

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds