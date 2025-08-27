FPH Gallery: Carol Goyal’s Sarees Celebrate Lord Ganesha in Artistic Glory

In the bustling world of fashion and art, Carol Goyal has carved a niche that marries devotion, creativity, and craftsmanship. Her latest exhibition, Festival of Ganapati, is a celebration of Lord Ganesha – not just as a spiritual figure, but as a muse that inspires design in its most vibrant, playful, and versatile forms. The exhibition showcases specially designed sarees and tees that capture the Lord in his fullest glory, allowing devotees to wear their faith with pride and devotion.

The designer behind the vision

Carol Goyal’s journey is as fascinating as her designs. Trained as a lawyer, she later pursued a Masters in Art from the Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London and New York. With a rich background in curating high-profile projects at Sotheby’s and DAG, Carol now leads India’s top Gen-AI studio, the Aesthetic Intelligence Lab, splitting her time between Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Her multifaceted experience informs every aspect of the exhibition, blending artistic rigor with a contemporary sensibility.

Art meets innovation

The creative process behind the Festival of Ganpati exhibition is collaborative yet meticulously guided by Carol. Art directors from the acclaimed ad agency Rediffusion helped translate sketches into designs, which Carol then embellished and perfected. Unlike traditional hand-painted sarees, these masterpieces are printed on luxurious modal silk. Each saree is one-of-a-kind, a unique testament to creativity, devotion, and innovation.

Colours, tones, and personal choice

From bold, festive hues to soft, earthy shades, the sarees cater to varied tastes. Carol modestly refrains from picking a favourite, stating that each creation holds its own charm. Her customers, however, have been expressive – some gravitating towards bright, celebratory tones, while others prefer understated elegance.

Accessible artistry

Despite their uniqueness, the sarees are surprisingly affordable, priced between Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,999. Their popularity transcends Mumbai, with over half of the sales going to women outside the city, and a growing interest from international buyers in the US, London, Dubai, and Australia.

Supporting artisans through Kailasham Trust

Beyond celebrating Lord Ganesha, the exhibition also supports Indian artisans through the Kailasham Trust. During the pandemic, Carol and her team helped over a hundred pichwai artists sustain themselves, monetizing more than 100 sarees and paintings exhibited in Mumbai. Proceeds from the current exhibition will continue to fund the welfare of these talented artisans.

The Festival of Ganapati exhibition is currently running at Free Press House Gallery until August 30. For those unable to visit in person, the sarees are also available through the catalogue. Interested buyers can reach Carol directly at carol@goyalmail.com or call +91 97694 60666.

Through her work, Carol Goyal has transformed devotion into wearable art, bridging the worlds of spirituality, contemporary design, and social impact – one saree at a time.