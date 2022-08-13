Independence Day 2022: From Balasaheb Thackeray to RK Laxman, India’s best cartoonists & their legacy

Indian Cartoonists: Balasaheb Thackeray and RK Laxman | Wikipedia

From social issues to political chaos, cartoonists have been helping citizens to look at life from a different perspective. Cartoonists take to create a difference by voicing out on happenings with their amazing sense of humour and sketching skills.

As India celebrates 75 glorious years of Independence, here are some cartoonists the country is proud of. From Balasaheb Thackeray to RK Laxman, take a read at the talented artists' contributions and legacy.

Balasaheb Thackeray

People might know Balasaheb Thackeray for his contributions in Indian politics. The founder of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra was also a talented cartoonist.

Published in Free Press Journal on 28th December 1956, Thackeray tried showing that the government needs a target plan in place to catch tax evaders. Take a look at his exclusive cartoon for FPJ:

Mario Miranda

Indian Cartoonist Mario Miranda | Wikipedia

Mario de Miranda began his career as a Cartoonist for the Times of India Group in 1953. Though he hadnnot formally studied Art, his communicative ideas on paper made him the recipient of many National and International honours.

Sudhir Tailang

As a child, Tailang was fascinated by comics such as Tintin, Phantom and Blondie which is known to have encouraged him to draw cartoons. He had his first cartoon published in a newspaper at the age of 10 in 1970.

In 2009, he released a book titled ‘No, Prime Minister’ which had cartoons and illustrations depicting Manmohan Singh during his stretch of being the Prime Minister. He received the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2004 for his contributions in the art of cartooning.

Pran Kumar Sharma



Pran Kumar Sharma was widely known for having created India's favourite cartoon character, ‘Chacha Chaudhary’. Pran began his career in 1960 as a cartoonist for the Delhi based newspaper Milap with a comic strip called 'Daabu'. Pran received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 from Indian Institute of Cartoonists.

R. K. Laxman

RK Laxman began his journey into media as a freelance cartoonist for local newspapers and publications. Through the years, he gained popularity for his works. He is famous for his character "The Common Man" and his daily comic strip ''You Said It'' in The Times of India, which dates to the days of 1951.