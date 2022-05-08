National Cartoonist Day: Witty and relevant even in 2022... The best of RK Laxman and Bal Thackeray

May 5 is celebrated as the National Cartoonist Day. Cartoonists have managed to highlight the dark and the funny side of politics, culture and humanity. On the occasion, we commemorate two of the best cartoonists of the country, who started their careers at The Free Press Journal — RK Laxman and Bal Thackeray. Their cartoons are relevant even today. Both had an inimitable and unique style that was applauded by all. Politicians felt revered when they featured in the cartoons by these legends.

Here's are some of their works from our archives:

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST