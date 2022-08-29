In pictures: Dubai's most expensive villa of Palm Jumeirah is Ambani's recent possession

In picture: Dubai's costliest villa of Palm Jumeirah and its new owner |

Indian billionaire industrialist and Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is now the owner of Dubai’s most expensive property in Palm Jumeirah which is an $80 million (Rs 639 cr) villa.

Palm Jumeirah is an archipelago of artificial islands on the Persian Gulf in Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a part of Palm islands.

The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago and has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools, 7 spas and a salon and what else one could ask for.

Here's a look at the pictures below:

It is 33,000 square feet of state-of-the-art living space with all the comforts and facilities.

It has 70 meters of private beach too.

According to reports, the Ambanis will spend millions of dollars to customize the property and ensure its security. Also, Ambani's longtime associate Parimal Nathwani will manage the villa.

It is reported that celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria will now become neighbours of Anant Ambani.