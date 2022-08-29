e-Paper Get App

In pictures: Dubai's most expensive villa of Palm Jumeirah is Ambani's recent possession

The costliest villa of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai was recently bought by Mukesh Ambani at a whopping price of $80 million (Rs 639 cr).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
In picture: Dubai's costliest villa of Palm Jumeirah and its new owner |

Indian billionaire industrialist and Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is now the owner of Dubai’s most expensive property in Palm Jumeirah which is an $80 million (Rs 639 cr) villa.

Palm Jumeirah is an archipelago of artificial islands on the Persian Gulf in Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a part of Palm islands.

Palm Jumeirah

The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago and has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools, 7 spas and a salon and what else one could ask for.

Here's a look at the pictures below:

Inside pictures of Ambani's expensive villa in Dubai: swimming pool
Inside pictures of the villa: pool
The villa has 10 bed rooms

It is 33,000 square feet of state-of-the-art living space with all the comforts and facilities.

Open concept kitchen and the dinning area
7 spa facilities and a salon
Royal bathrooms
Elegance and beauty: Italian marble and masterpieces
In picture: Villa's outside view
In picture: Villa's outside view

It has 70 meters of private beach too.

According to reports, the Ambanis will spend millions of dollars to customize the property and ensure its security. Also, Ambani's longtime associate Parimal Nathwani will manage the villa.

It is reported that celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria will now become neighbours of Anant Ambani.

