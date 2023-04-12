Immunity and digestive health: 8 steps to improve your gut health for overall wellness

We all know that our complete wellness is greatly influenced by gut health, which has an impact on everything from digestion to mental health and immunity. The collection of microbes that live in the gut, known as the gut microbiome, is essential for preserving gut health. And when the COVID-19 cases are rising in the country, we are back to ensuring our immunity and gut health to combat the deadly virus. “Keeping a balanced gut microbiota is crucial for overall health. Supporting a healthy gut microbiota involves several steps and ensuring a healthy lifestyle,” says Mayanak Gupta, Co-founder of HDOR and suggests eight easy tips to preserve a balanced gut microbiome for a stronger immunity and overall wellness.

Consume a wide variety of plant-based foods:

A wide variety of plant-based diets offer the nutrients and fiber required to support the gut microbiota. Try to eat as many different fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, and seeds as you can.

Limit processed and sugary foods:

Processed and sugary foods can negatively impact the gut microbiome. These types of foods can lead to an overgrowth of harmful bacteria and a decrease in beneficial bacteria.

Take probiotics to help your gut health:

Probiotics are good microorganisms. Beneficial bacteria can be added to the gut by eating foods like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut or by taking a probiotic supplement.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

This will assist to keep your digestive system working properly and wash away toxins that could affect your gut microbiome.

Reduce stress:

Stress alters gut motility and decreases the diversity of gut bacteria, both of which have an adverse effect on the gut microbiome. A healthy gut flora can be preserved by finding strategies to relieve stress, such as through meditation or physical activity.

Obtain enough sleep:

A lack of sleep reduces the diversity of gut bacteria, which is harmful to the gut microbiome. To support a healthy gut microbiome, aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Exercise frequently:

By enhancing gut motility and encouraging the development of advantageous bacteria, exercise can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. On most days of the week, try to get in at least 30 minutes of moderate activity.

Avoid unnecessary antibiotics:

Antibiotics can disrupt the gut microbiome by killing both harmful and beneficial bacteria. Only take antibiotics when necessary and work with a healthcare provider to find alternatives when possible.

