'I Don't Wear Sindoor Or Mangal Sutra After Marriage': Influencer's Viral Video On Social Taboo's Sparks Controversy

Marriage in 2025 doesn’t look the way it once did. Many couples are now breaking away from conventional norms, designing partnerships that reflect their shared values rather than rigid expectations. Content creator and therapist Divija Bhasin recently sparked debate on social media after sharing her perspective on what marriage means to her.

Breaking traditions

In a candid Instagram video, Divija revealed that she doesn’t conform to traditional markers of marriage like sindoor or a mangalsutra. Instead, she and her husband chose to wear matching bracelets. She also emphasized that she continues to use “Ms” instead of “Mrs” when filling forms and never felt the need to adopt her husband’s surname.

Her reasoning was simple: if men aren’t expected to wear these symbols or alter their identities after marriage, then why should women?

“I am still the same person after marriage”

The Delhi-based therapist stressed that marriage did not change her individuality. She continues to dress the way she likes, make her own decisions, and remain financially independent. “I wouldn’t have married someone who didn’t share these values,” she explained. For her, marriage simply meant “getting to have sleepovers with my boyfriend every night.”

Building a lifestyle that works for them

Divija also spoke about the couple’s decision to live independently. After tying the knot, they rented a house rather than moving in with their parents, while still maintaining a close bond with both families. Since they both earn, they hired a cook to simplify household chores. And if that hadn’t been an option, she said they would have learned and shared the responsibility of cooking together.

Her core message was clear: marriage doesn’t need to be a burden where women shoulder sacrifices while men continue living unchanged lives. Instead, she believes equality can exist if couples consciously design it. “Society is made up of people like you and me. If I want to change the rules, I will,” she concluded in her video.

Netizen reactions

As expected, her views divided the internet. Many applauded her modern approach. One user commented, “Controversial? Nah, this sounds peaceful,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Ladies, be financially independent. Economics overrides everything.”

However, critics were equally vocal. Some argued that sindoor and mangalsutra are sacred cultural practices, not symbols of oppression. One user even went as far as saying, “I will never wish these kinds of wives even on my worst enemy.”

Defenders quickly responded, questioning why women are expected to bear the brunt of tradition. A follower clapped back with, “Would you like to be a girl in your next life?”

Addressing critics

In a second video she posted after receiving backlash for her thought, Divija came out and mentioned how men in the comment section called her husband a cuck and a girl for 'letting' his wife be the way she wants to be and not wear Mangal sutra and sindoor after marriage. She went on and asked men wear it if they liked it so much. She said, "Why don't they wear it themselves".

She explained that marriage is a partnership with someone you love. It is not defined by a redline on a woman's forehead.