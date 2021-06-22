'I create what I believe in': Designer Anushree Reddy as she marks 10 years in fashion

Self-taught fashion designer Anushree Reddy, who started her wedding trousseau label in 2010 has now transformed it into a major bridal trademark across the globe.

Anushree’s regal designs never stray far from her roots, with pieces that exude a generous use of traditional Hyderabadi zardozi embroidery as well as inspiration sought from the city’s lineage, art, and architecture. Her couture has not only made a show-stopping appearance on runways but is also worn by Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, and more.

With a successful run for more than a decade, Anushree reminisces how it all commenced, foraying into a saturated market, surviving the pandemic, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What was your calling into fashion?

During my stint as an editor of a fashion magazine I was already around designers, interacting with them, attending events and fashion weeks, and my love for clothing, fabrics, and designs was innate too. The textures, fabrics, colours, all drew me towards them, and that very love for clothing never died or even faded. I gradually decided to shift out of the editorial role and take on the fashion world, hands-on, to create clothing that I loved and truly believed in.

What hardships did you face while competing in a saturated market?

When I entered the market, it was a saturated one. Although there was nobody who hailed from Hyderabad or had their roots here, the big designers had already made their mark with stores and exemplary designs that brides loved. It was daunting at first, however, I noticed that not many worked on floral prints and lighter, easy bridal wear. So that’s the market I tapped into.