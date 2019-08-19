Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Anushree Reddy, Arpita Mehta at LFW 2019

Mumbai: Ananya Panday is turning showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.

She will make her appearance as 'The Blockbuster Bride' at the show, presented by Lakme Salon in association with Anushree and Arpita.

The actor said she is looking forward to walking the ramp at LFW.

"My look is a tribute to the iconic brides from Bollywood movies over the ages and showcases the new hair and makeup collection from Lakme Salon and stunning outfits of both designers," Ananya said in a statement.