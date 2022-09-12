Hug your boss day in US: Date, significance and all you need to know

Work life has a great impact on one's wellbeing and overall personality. Being in a toxic work environment each day is highly a risk to one's mental health.
What's you dream job or work culture? A likely setting is the one which promotes joy at workplace with a happy and productive atmosphere to be an asset to the associated brand. A boss who happens to play the role of a leader, mentor and a guide is much desired by professionals. Not a dream, such bosses do exist!
With the aim to treat everyone equally and with all due respect, this day is an attempt to improve the bond between the boss and the team members.
Still from popular Sitcom The Office | Netflix
The National Hug Your Boss Day was first observed in 2008. Since then, it is observed in the United States every September 13. The day is an initiative putforth by TipTopJob.com to contribute to workplace relationships, improve productivity and morale, and keep everyone motivated to deliver on their responsibilities.
