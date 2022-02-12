e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Twitter trends with hilarious memes on Hug Day 2022; check here

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. Today is Hug Day, as love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, a simple hug could comfort and make one feel protected and cared.

Love birds took to Twitter to expressing their affection towards their partners, meanwhile, singles are celebrating the day in style by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging website.

Take a look at memes. right here:

