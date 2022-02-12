Twitter trends with hilarious memes on Hug Day 2022; check here

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. Today is Hug Day, as love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, a simple hug could comfort and make one feel protected and cared.

Love birds took to Twitter to expressing their affection towards their partners, meanwhile, singles are celebrating the day in style by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging website.

Take a look at memes. right here:

When she invites to hug you ,



Le* SINGLEs#HugDay pic.twitter.com/Wkexw5WIjX — Omkar Tripathi ❣️ (@Omkartripathii) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

When singles see couples hugging each other in public #HugDay pic.twitter.com/DFitRmGLcP — Adya Trivedi (@ilovesarcasmm) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

Ram - Hanuman Milaap

The First Hug In The World.

Happy #HugDay 🤗#HUG pic.twitter.com/4ivtEVarTQ — ѕσиυ к мαℓнσтяα ↗️ (@malhotrasonu) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

Girls after accepting teddy, choclates, roses etc..are refusing to hug on #HugDay pic.twitter.com/xhBz2bpjln — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) February 12, 2022

Happy Hug Day to all health care workers (especially interns) kyon ki-#HugDay pic.twitter.com/HRt9VB2oHE — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) February 12, 2022

Wishing you a very happy Hug Day , keep it private , keep it invisible till it's not confirm. 😀😀😀😀#HugDay pic.twitter.com/gVHlEsCn7u — 🇮🇳Vini7🇮🇳🚩 (@VImvinit007) February 12, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:47 AM IST