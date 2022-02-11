Hug Day 2022: Messages, quotes, GIFs to share with loved ones

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day, finally comes Hug Day.

Here are a few romantic yet cute messages you could send your loved one:

1. A hug is a wonderful thing. It's a marvelous gift to share. It's a grand way to say, "I care". A hug communicates support, security, affection, unity and belonging. A hug shows compassion. A hug brings delight. A hug charms the senses. A hug touches the soul.

2. The most valuable gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug.

3. You can't wrap love in a box, but you can wrap a person in a hug. That must be why god gave us arms. So here is a hug for you on this hug day.

4. No matter where are you, I'll always find my way to Hug you tight and shower you with passionate kisses. I love only you, Sweetheart! Wishing my dear a very Happy Hug Day.

5. I WANT A HUG. Not just a normal hug, one of those tight hugs that take my breath away, Give me butterflies and make me smile like crazy.

6.

7. There is one gift which can’t be given without taking it back …That is why I give you a Hug which can’t be giving without taking it back. Happy Hug Day.

8. There is one gift in this world giving which is as good as receiving. And I give it to you today. Happy hug day!

