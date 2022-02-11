Hug Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about 'Free Hugs'

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day, finally comes Hug Day.

You might have come across of 'Free Hugs' via social media or during a college fest or as you watched the series Love in NY episodes. However, what's it all about?

Sometimes, a hug is all what we need. Hugs are believed to be a medical cure and comforting mental health therapy proposition. Hugging someone can heal them and help them to cheer up, let go stress and calm down over anxiety. Thus, the concept of 'Free Hugs' was introduced by Juan Mann, a man whose sole mission was to reach out and hug a stranger to brighten up their lives.

The Free Hugs Campaign is a social movement involving individuals who offer hugs to strangers in public places. The hugs are meant to be random acts of kindness—selfless acts performed just to make others feel better. However, this idea was banned in a few countries with the fear of red tape or inappropriation.

