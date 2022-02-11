Hug Day 2022: 5 ways of hugging and what it means

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day, finally comes Hug Day.

Here are 5 types of hug and what they subtly convey:

Side hug

A side hug is when two individuals hug side ways and not immediately to one's front. With each other enclosed in arms and a hand around either the waist or the shoulder is the hugging pose done right. Usually it is the beginning of one's love journey or closeness being experienced in a public friendly appropriate way. It is common in acquaintances than friends since it's more approachable and on-looker friendly.

Quick and cute hug

This is similar to getting a passport picture clicked well, haha, the friend hug is a traditional embrace where both people's chests get close with the lower portion of one's body is pulled far. These are quick ways to hug in affection or care.

Back it up style

It is subtle to hint that I am with you, behind your back to pat in praise and calm in times of cries. However, depending on how this hug is executed, it could indicate a romantic or caring relationship.

One-sided hug

It isn't love alone that's one sided, even hugs could be. Generally, to pull one's attention or surprise in a intimate relationship, one would get into this hugging style. The receiver is front posed as the giver twist to hug the other one tightly.

Heart-to-heart hug

Needless to say, this is a most crucial and powerful hug towards one's love as their hearts touch and tickle.

