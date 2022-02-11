Hug Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hugs from the past

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love and care for. Feb 12 is dedicated to Hugs, as it is Hug Day.

A hug to your loved ones says how important they are to you. After a tired day at work, a tight hug from your partner conveys he/she cares about you. They are natural stress relievers, which also helps build trust and honesty in a relationship. It is a silent way of saying “You are important to me”.

The word 'hug-plomacy' got famous when Congress took to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pioneered attempt towards often hugs as means of diplomacy and cordial relationship.

Over the years, PM Modi has hugged it out with many a world leader and celebrity including Barack Obama and his successor President Donald Trump, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, his predecessor Francois Hollande, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

And who better than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when it comes to giving hugs? Modi’s full-body embraces have become a feature of his meetings with both high-level global leaders and even humble local politicians. The resulting pictures can often be awkward, subsequently making headlines all over the world. The tone can veer from admiration to mocking and everything in between.



Here, check out some of his hugs and try to replicate them:

US President Donald Trump with India PM Narendra Modi | File pic

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

PM Narebndra Modi hugs ISRO Chief | Video grab (ANI)

Why Facebook is bending a knee for Modi govt | Photo by Subhav Shukla

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 01:27 PM IST