 How Unhygienic Are Your Currency Notes? Video Will Make You Think Twice Before Touching Them Again
A viral video by microbiologist Dr Shweta highlights health risks linked to handling cash. Demonstrating a lab experiment, she shows how currency notes can carry harmful fungi and bacteria like Mucor and Aspergillus niger. Experts warn frequent handling of money without hygiene may increase infection risk, urging handwashing, avoiding face contact, and preferring digital payments where possible.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Carrying Cash In Your Pocket? Be Aware Of These Fungal Bacterias, Explained By Microbiologist |

A video highlighting the hidden health risks of handling physical currency has taken the internet by storm, prompting conversations around hygiene and everyday habits. The clip features Dr. Shweta, an MBBS and MD microbiologist, who shows how commonly used currency notes can carry a load of microorganisms, including potentially harmful fungi and bacteria.

In the viral video, Dr. Shweta explains a simple yet revealing experiment. Using a cotton ear bud, she swabs the surface of a currency note and then cultures the sample on agar media inside a biosafety cabinet. The process, carried out under controlled laboratory conditions, aims to detect microbial growth that is invisible to the naked eye but can pose real health risks.

WATCH VIDEO:

After incubation, the results prove to be alarming. Dr. Shweta shows multiple colonies that have grown on the culture plate, revealing the presence of fungi and bacteria picked up from the cash note. She clarifies that this growth is not random or harmless contamination but includes microorganisms known to cause infections.

Among the organisms identified were fungal species such as Mucor and Aspergillus niger, both of which are associated with respiratory infections, allergies, and, in severe cases, fungal diseases. The microbiologist explains that currency notes frequently change hands, pass through unhygienic environments, and are often stored in pockets, wallets, or bags where moisture and warmth allow microbes to grow.

The video has sparked concern among viewers, with many calling it an eye-opener about the risks of carrying and handling cash without proper hand hygiene. Simple precautions such as washing hands after handling money, avoiding touching the face, and opting for digital payments when possible can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

