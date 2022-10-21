How to take care of your pets this festive season

Every pet owner is concerned about how to keep their animals safe during Diwali. The festival of lights is a celebration of joy for humans, but it is dangerous for animals. They require a lot of care and attention during these festivals. Here’s are few tips to keep your pets safe:

Confine pets to one room: Keep pets away from crackers by keeping them in a room or other enclosed spaces. Close all the doors and windows of the room to prevent the loud noise from reaching their ears. Pets become anxious when they hear loud noises. They should not be around diyas or other such objects as they are unaware they could be harmful.

Use earmuffs: To protect your pet from the noise made by fireworks, cover their ears with earmuffs or soft piece of cloth. To distract them from outside sounds, play soothing music in the room.

Keep them away from sweets: If your pet eats too many sweets, it could affect their digestive system. Rather, feed your pets their regular food during Diwali and avoid giving them any of the festive special delicacies.