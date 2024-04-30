Smoothies For Summer: Make These 8 Easy Flavours At Home

By: Rahul M | April 30, 2024
Fruits are your best friend for the hot season. A mixed Fruit and Oats smoothie is a healthy and yummy dish for your breakfast. Just blend your favourite fruits with oats, and milk and enjoy.
We all love Mango Smoothie. It's sweet and creamy, giving us a refreshing feeling in the heat wave. To make the sweet delight, blend a cup of fresh mangoes with almond milk.
Watermelon is a juicy and hydrating fruit for summer. Make a watermelon smoothie by blending watermelon fruit with ice, yoghurt and coconut water. Garnish your smoothie with chunks of watermelon pieces and mint leaves.
Pineapple has many health benefits for our body. Have a pineapple smoothie by blending the fruit with ice and milk. If you want your smoothie to be thicker, then blend other fruits like mango, banana, etc.
For all the fitness enthusiasts or someone who wants to opt for a healthier smoothie option, Green Smoothie is best for you. Blend some leafy vegetables like spinach, beet greens, lettuce, etc. with yoghurt. Add fruits like lemons, mangoes, and bananas to make it sweet.
A chocolate smoothie is nothing less than a dessert. Chocolate Banana Smoothie is a chocolatey and delicious smoothie. Make it easily by blending chocolate chunks, ripe bananas, and chocolate milk. Garnish it with some nuts and banana slices.
For all strawberry lovers, a strawberry smoothie is the best drink to have this summer season. Blend strawberry with milk or yoghurt, and garnish it with some strawberry pieces.
Yoghurt and Berries Smoothie are thick and yummy smoothie drinks. Blend your favourite berries like strawberries, blueberries and blackberries with yoghurt. Opt for flavoured yoghurt for a rich and fruity taste.