IN PICS: 7 Beautiful Places In Ooty You Should Not Miss This Year

By: Rahul M | April 30, 2024
Tamil Nadu is known for its natural beauty. The state holds many astounding places and Pykara Falls is one of them. The falls lie in the heart of Ooty and are located on the Pykara river.
Avalanche Lake is another beautiful site to behold. The place is famous for its mesmerising views, especially at sunrise and sunset.
Tripadvisor
Ooty Lake is situated in the district of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. It is surrounded by greenery and is famous for boathouse exploration.
Tripadvisor
Doddabetta, the highest peak in the Nigiri range, is a haven of tranquility in Tamil Nadu. This serene spot is a must-visit for those seeking a peaceful escape.
X/gopalakrishnan
Kalhatti Falls is another famous tourist destination in Tamil Nadu and is located on the outskirts of Ooty.
X/Tamilnadu Tourism
Tiger Hill, a crown jewel of Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its breathtaking vistas. Surrounded by majestic hills, mountains, and lush greenery, this place is a paradise for nature lovers.
Tamil Nadu Tourism
Catherine Falls is one of the prominent tourist spots in Tamil Nadu. The falls are famous for their breathtaking view, and it is located on the outskirts of Ooty
Revv