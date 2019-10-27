How to be a diva this Diwali

Is your wardrobe ready for the festive season? If you’re in the mood to amp up your style this Diwali, we’ve rounded up a few ramp looks from the FDCI Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS20.
Take a look at some of the creations put forth by leading designers. You could tweak the looks to suit your style or simply play around with the colours.
Elegant embroidery
Keep it simple and classy, like this embroidered sari featuring delicate embroidery and pair it with a bold coloured blouse.
Making a statement
This sartorial piece by Nidhika Shekhar is sure to make heads turn at your Diwali party. Pair the outfit together with large accessories and a swept up hairdo.
Prints & patterns
Your outfit could feature playful prints and geometric patterns, like this ensemble by Bhumika Sharma. Incorporate pearls or other gem stones into the work crafted on your outfit.
Floral festivities
The floral wave doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon, and this ensemble by Suneet Varma plays with the floral embroidery so beautifully. And don’t miss the gorgeous neckline. Mix and match the tones on your outfit so that the work stands out.
Back to our roots
We love handlooms and this festive season is the ideal time to walk down the sustainable lane. This outfit by Amita Gupta is lightweight and easy-to-wear. Hand woven textiles are the best way to incorporate greener living in our wardrobe.
Ruffle it up
Play with layers and ruffles as you style your outfit this season. You can mix up the fabrics and play with stones and embroidery, like this outfit by Divya Reddy.
Designer tips to bring a traditional twist in your festive look:
Have some fun
Designer Anjali Bhaskar of label Samatvam tells us, “There are many ways to wear traditional wear with a twist this Diwali. Outfits like pre draped saris are a big hit, saris with a westernised twist are also great, they come with pants, belts and crop tops and a half sari draped around.
You can also try the fun silhouettes of flared pants, crop tops paired with capes to give you a completely different look. You can also pair your capes and other essentials with lehengas for a new outfit. Add belts to ensembles to make a new look too.”
Mix and match
Designer Parikshaat Wadhwani of label Peeke, says, “This Diwali, experiment with a number of different silhouettes to stand out from the rest. You can wear traditional in a mix and match with western pieces, like pair a crop top with your lehenga or wear a blouse with a maxi skirt.
Try traditional wear with a twist in the form where you colour block your look by pairing pieces from different sets to make one ensemble. Try pairing western shoes and accessories for a unique look.
Experiment with bright and bold colours, layer up your outfit and even jewellery. Drape your dupatta in various ways to create different looks too!”
Beauty and the bling
Jewellery designer Aditi Amin tells us, “This festive season is more about elegant, simplified yet statement jewellery looks. The trend is more towards statement one off jewellery pieces, Unique earrings, rings and cuffs paired with subtle, simpler clothing options makes for a great look this festive season. Contemporary Polki jewellery is big this festive season.
Traditional Indian jewellery with a modern twist makes for a great style statement. Contemporary chandbalis, statement rings, unique cuffs, fusion necklaces are the trends we see clients ask for and choose to wear this season.”
