How To Avoid Fainting And Dehydration Amidst Heat Wave Across The Nation

The summers have been excruciating this year and the temperatures are soaring higher. The heat wave spreading across the country is making it difficult for people to continue with their work and routine.

Today, Delhi recorded its highest temperature, rising up to 50 degrees Celsius. No matter how healthy or nutrition-rich food you consume, if your body is not cool and hydrated, you are prone to getting affected by heat stroke. It can cause nausea, dizziness, fainting and breathlessness. It can also be fatal sometimes.

Visuals across the nation on social media show children, adults and the elderly getting severely affected by the heat wave.

Here are ways you can prevent a heat stroke

Hydrate With Electrolytes

Hydration is always essential. But what you fail to understand is that your body does not only sweat out water. It also sweats out salt and minerals essential for your body. This is why hydrating yourself only with water might not be enough during the heat wave. Adding a mixture of powders that contain electrolytes might help you retain the lost water and minerals.

Eat Lighter Foods

The heat wave affects the digestion process. When you eat less foods and the right ones, it becomes easier for you to navigate through the heat. Try eating more salads, including fruits and vegetables, that will help you keep your body cool.

Avoid Going Out During Peak Hours

The sun is right above your head after 11 a.m. Avoid going outdoors during the peak hours to protect yourself from the adverse effects of the heat wave. Even if you do step out of the house, make sure you use an umbrella, wear loose-fitting clothes and apply sunscreen.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol usually increases heat inside your body, especially during the summer. Avoid consuming alcohol and consume drinks that will keep your body temperature cool. It is essential to cool down so that you can bear the heat wave without much difficulty.