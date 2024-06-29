How This Age-Old Ayurvedic Therapy Can Help Overcome Rigid Thinking

Pic: Freepik

It is true that our mind set and thinking truly describe our personality. However, as we grow older we not only gain more experience and learning, but also start becoming more rigid in our personality. This mentality not only slows down our learning but also leads to our downfall, both personally and professionally.

Rigid thinking is common human behaviour which becomes serious as time passes. Rigid thinking can have negative impacts on an individual's personal and professional life, as well as their mental health and well-being. Learning to recognize and challenge rigid thinking patterns is an important step towards fostering greater flexibility, adaptability, and resilience in the face of life's challenges. Studies conducted across the globe revealed that rigid thinking is a common trait found in people with high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, and autism. It can persist and impact adulthood if left unaddressed.

Rigid thinking is characterised by an individual's difficulty in dealing with unpredictable situations and their belief that they can predict the outcomes of events. This type of thinking can lead to emotional outbursts, depression, and a feeling of a troubled life. Key signs of rigid thinking include an inability to take risks, extreme perseveration, and compulsions to take certain actions. Mental rigidity also hampers an individual's ability to accept other people's viewpoints, change existing habits and attitudes, and show empathy towards others.

Disadvantages of Rigid Thinking

In addition to social isolation, rigid thinking can also lead to difficulty in adapting to new situations, feelings of anxiety and stress, and a lack of personal growth and development. It can also limit one's problem-solving abilities and make it harder to cope with unexpected events or changes. Furthermore, rigid thinking can lead to negative thought patterns, depression, and a general sense of dissatisfaction with life. Therefore, it is important to identify and work on reducing rigid thinking patterns to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Treatment

Acceptance of the existence of rigid thinking is indeed the first step towards change, and seeking professional help is always a valid option. As they say, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’. It's important to remember that change takes time and effort, but it's worth it for the positive impact it can have on one's life.

The Acupressure Research Training & Treatment Institute – Prayagraj, has developed a protocol for the above problem. It says find the meridian point Lu 11, Li 1 on both the hands (see figure), stimulate these and paste methi seeds on these points with surgical tape. Keep repeating the treatment for long time for good results.

This treatment could be done simultaneously with any other treatment suggest by some expert.