Corns and calluses are usually caused by friction and pressure, particularly from tight or ill footed shoes. Calluses are somewhat rounded flat thickening of the skin located in the upper surface of foot.

Hammer toe and other toe deformities are often responsible for the development of corns. Corns are small, round circles of thick skin. You’re most likely to develop corns on the tops or sides of your toes or the soles of your feet. They occur more frequently on bony feet that lack cushioning.

Calluses are hard, rough patches of skin. They’re most likely to appear on the heel or the ball of your foot. They can also develop on your hands, knuckles, and other areas.

Calluses are usually bigger than corns and yellowish in colour. They lack well-defined edges. They may be less sensitive to touch than the rest of your foot.

Corns and calluses are usually painless, but they sometimes become painful after an extended period of time. They can also cause pain if they become infected.

Common causes

The most common cause of corns and calluses are shoes that don’t fit well. If your shoes are too tight or don’t fit properly, they may rub against your skin, causing friction and pressure.

Walking or running a lot can lead to corns and calluses, even if you’re wearing shoes that fit well. Standing for long periods of time can also cause corns and calluses.

If you wear high heels frequently, you’re likely to develop calluses over the balls of your feet, due to the pressure that high heels put on your feet while walking.

You’re more likely to get corns or calluses if you:

have bunions or hammer toes

walk with overpronation, which happens when your ankles roll inward too much

walk with oversupination, which happens when your ankles roll outward too much

have damaged sweat glands, scars, or warts on your feet

Treatment

If a corn or callus isn’t bothering you, it may not require treatment. But it’s a good idea to identify and remedy the cause of the corn or callus. You may need additional treatment if you have a corn or callus that causes pain or discomfort or becomes infected. If you have diabetes or any other conditions that raise your risk of infections, you should also seek treatment for corns and calluses.

A variety of over-the-counter (OTC) treatments are available for corns and calluses. Typically, these treatments help soothe pain or discomfort while relieving pressure.

One of the most common treatments is corn plasters, which are thick rubber rings with an adhesive surface. When applied around corns, they can help relieve the pressure. They can sometimes cause thinning of skin around the corns.

Callus pads provide similar treatment for calluses. They are adhesive pads that can be applied to callused areas. They help limit friction and pressure.

You can also soak corns or calluses in warm water for 20 minutes. Then gently rub the corn or callus with your finger or pumice stone. Other soaks include apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and more.

If you have corns or calluses that don’t respond to home treatment, bring them to your doctor’s attention. They might be a symptom of an underlying medical condition.

Dry your feet carefully after washing them or getting them wet. Then apply a moisturising foot cream. This can help soothe and soften the skin on your feet. If you develop corns or calluses, you may be able to manage them by changing your footwear and using home treatments.

If you have corns or calluses that are painful, become infected, or don’t resolve with home treatment, let your doctor know. You should also let your doctor know if you develop corns or calluses and you have diabetes or other medical conditions that increase your risk of infections.

Use a foot file or pumice stone to remove patches of hard skin from your feet. Replace your foot file regularly. Allow your pumice stone to dry thoroughly between each use.

According to Acusansthan one has to find the acupressure points with probe, stimulate these and paste yellow side of Byol magnet on the tape and paste the tape on these points for 8 to ten hours. These magnets are reusable for a very long time. Sedate all - Liv 3, Sp 3, GB 34, All 4 webs (Chapter 54 Corns.)

Surgery for calluses

If your podiatrist thinks it’s necessary, they may recommend surgery to remove corns or calluses. This is typically only necessary if corns or calluses are causing you a lot of pain and stopping you from walking comfortably.

To perform the surgery, your podiatrist or surgeon will use a sharp blade to remove the thickened area. This usually isn’t painful. You will likely be able to walk again immediately afterward.

