Troubled By Fatigue? Follow This Self-Healing Ayurvedic Acupressure For Relief

Pic: Freepik

Fatigue is a feeling of weariness, tiredness, or lack of energy that does not go away when you rest. It isn’t the same as simply feeling drowsy or sleepy. When you’re fatigued, you have no motivation and no energy. Being sleepy may be a symptom of fatigue, but it’s not the same thing. People may feel fatigued in body or mind (physical or psychological fatigue).

Causes

Most of the time, fatigue can be traced to one or more of your habits or routines. Fatigue can be a normal and important response to physical exertion, poor eating habits, emotional stress, boredom, or lack of sleep. Most people feel drowsy after lunch. This mid-afternoon drop in energy levels is linked to the brain’s circadian rhythm and is ‘hard wired’ into the human body, especially as you age. In some cases, however, fatigue is a symptom of an underlying medical problem that requires medical treatment. When fatigue is not relieved by enough sleep, good nutrition, or a low-stress environment, it should be evaluated by your doctor to figure if the symptom is not a result of any underlying diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, anaemia, thyroid disease, and sleep apnoea. Many medications can contribute to fatigue. These include some blood pressure medicines, antihistamines, diuretics, and other drugs. If you begin to experience fatigue after starting a new medication, tell your doctor.

Tips to practice

Chances are you know what's causing your fatigue. With a few simple lifestyle changes, it's likely that you have the power to put the vitality back in your life. Consider these different ways you can boost your energy levels:

Exercise: It is medically proven exercise has consistently been linked to improved vigour and overall quality of life.

Yoga: Although almost any exercise is good, yoga may be especially effective for boosting energy.

Hydrate: Dehydration zaps energy and impairs physical performance. It’s reasonable to think that dehydration causes fatigue even for people who are just doing chores. How to know if you’re drinking enough water? Urine should be pale yellow or straw colour. If it’s darker than that, you need to drink water.

Sleep: Get to bed early enough for a full night’s sleep. If you do fall short on shut-eye, take a brief afternoon nap. Napping restores wakefulness and promotes performance and learning. A 10-minute nap is usually enough to boost energy. Don’t nap longer than 30 minutes, though, or you may have trouble sleeping that night.

Energise: Some people get a burst of energy first thing in the morning. They're often called morning larks. Night owls are people who are at their best at the end of the day. These individual differences in daily energy patterns are determined by brain structure and genetics, so they can be tough to change. Instead, become aware of your own circadian rhythms. Then schedule demanding activities when your energy levels are typically at their peak.

Loose weight: Losing extra weight can provide a powerful energy boost. Even small reductions in body fat improve mood, vigour, and quality of life.

Natural treatment

According Ayurveda acupressure one can treat self by taking four strips of paper-medical adhesive tape (half inch wide), each one having sufficient length to go round Index finger, or small finger. Take methi (fenugreek) seeds and spread the seeds on the tape and let these get stuck to tapes. Fix each piece of tape around the Index finger and small finger, bottom joint, known as the Kapha joint in Ayurveda, of both the hands, as shown.