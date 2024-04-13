Tooth Ache? Try This Self-Healing Treatment That Offers Instant Relief

Pic: Freepik

A toothache is mild to severe pain in or around your teeth and jaws. It may indicate that you have a tooth or gum concern. One can experience toothache anytime. Suppose it takes place at midnight, where shall one go?

A toothache refers to pain in or around your tooth. If you have a toothache, it’s important to figure out what’s at the root of your discomfort. From there, you can determine how to best relieve any pain, swelling, or other symptoms. Minor toothaches can occur from a temporary gum irritation that you can treat at home. More severe toothaches result from cavities, infection or other dental conditions that won’t get better on their own. If you have a severe toothache, you’ll need professional dental treatment. A regular salt water rinse and cold compress application can typically remedy minor irritation, but more serious toothaches may require a dentist’s intervention. If your symptoms persist for more than a day or two, see your dentist. They can provide guidance on how to relieve your symptoms and prevent future pain.

There’s no way to know how long your toothache will last. It depends on the underlying cause. For instance, if you have temporary gum irritation, it should go away on its own in a day or two. But if you have a cavity or abscess, the pain may come and go somewhat, but it won’t go away completely. Can’t always prevent toothaches. Sometimes, they occur for reasons out of your control.

There are medicines and number of home remedies available. You should also talk with your dentist before using any of the following remedies if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or have any medical condition that may be impacted by herbal ingredients. As an emergency measure, one that does no harm, knowledge of Acupressure could be a blessing in disguise. One can carry out self-healing for toothache and have a good night’s sleep. However, it is no solution for a trip to the dentist to get the ailment examined.

The teeth points are surrounding our nail, similar to location of teeth in our mouth. The upper teeth are in the upper portion of the nail and he lower set of teeth in the lower side. Eight teeth are supposed to be there on either side in the corresponding quadrant.

One has to take the Jimmy or a match stick and probe the painful point around the nail. The tender painful point will be found as per the painful tooth position in the corresponding area in the mouth.

Having traced the painful point, around the nail, stimulate it for a minute or so, though it will be quite painful. You will be surprised the toothache will reduce in few seconds of stimulation. One need not stimulate the painful point after the toothache has subsided, but take a methi seed and paste it, with micro surgical tape, on the painful tooth point traced and stimulated. Keep pressing it as and when possible.

(For more treatments, visit the website artofselfhealing.in)