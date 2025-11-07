How Tanishq Is Turning India’s Jewellery Heritage Into A Modern Design Movement

Pics: Tanishq

Few brands mirror a country's emotions quite like Tanishq. As India’s leading jeweller and the jewellery arm of Titan Company Limited, it has spent three decades crafting not just collections but narratives, reflecting the country’s evolving moods, from weddings and festivals to moments both personal and profound. From Ekatvam’s unity to Rivaah’s rituals, its campaigns have celebrated womanhood, inclusivity, and unity with rare authenticity, reflecting the dreams and diversity of modern India. With an instinctive pulse on what India feels, as much as what it desires, Tanishq understands that jewellery in India is more than adornment—it’s emotion, heritage, and self-expression. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, and Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, share how the brand continues to balance scale with soul, design innovation with timeless artistry, and transform every collection into a chapter in India’s luxury narrative.

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited |

Fusing craft with imagination

This festive season saw Tanishq’s design story unfold with Mriganka, a collection that extends the brand’s storytelling legacy and presents a collection inspired by mystique, fantasy, and celestial imagination. “Every Diwali, we challenge ourselves to create something truly unique. We begin with deep research to identify a story that hasn’t been told before through jewellery. This time, we were drawn to the world of mystique, fantasy, and the magical. The Mriganka collection is a fusion of fantasy and realism, brought alive through maximalist motifs, fluid silhouettes, and flexible wearability,” says Kant. At the heart of Mriganka, like any other Tanishq collection, lies their signature—a fusion of traditional techniques and modern design thinking. “Our strength is knowing what to fuse and how. We bring together crafts like kundan, chandak, jadau, badrun, ras rawa, and jali, each layered within a single piece. It’s not just jewellery, but storytelling through design,” she adds.

Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq |

Designing for modern woman

Every Tanishq collection begins with an emotion. The designers observe how women live, celebrate, and express themselves. From all their campaigns, it’s clear that Tanishq designs for the wearer. “Everything we create is for the modern Indian woman. Manushi Chhillar, for instance, embodies the spirit of Mriganka. She’s a global icon deeply rooted in Indian tradition. She’s progressive, modern, and as layered in personality as our jewellery,” says Tshering. For Kant, it’s all about context. With a keen eye for styling, she believes the real challenge lies in reinterpreting heritage techniques for the modern wearer. “Whether she’s in a sari or a gown, the piece must feel relevant,” she says. “It’s fashionable to wear heritage today and that’s what makes our work exciting.”

From heritage to innovation

The conversation around heritage and modernity sits at the core of Tanishq’s design evolution. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, the brand has consistently translated India’s 5,000-year-old jewellery tradition into relevant, wearable art. “Innovation isn’t about discovering something new, but about combining the existing in a new way. We revisit traditional techniques like ras rawa, chanda, nakashi, 3D modelling, and reimagine them for today’s wearer. The design challenge is how to combine them in ways that feel fresh and fashion-forward,” says Kant.

Empowering artisans

Behind every Tanishq collection lies an intricate network of artisans, the custodians of India’s jewellery heritage. “Our artisans hold the skill; we bring the vision. Our role as designers is to empower and push them to see what’s possible today,” Kant explains. She recalls moments when artisans hesitated, ‘nahi hoga’, only to surprise themselves when they succeeded. “That collaboration, where designers and artisans co-create, is what builds the ecosystem.” The brand works very closely with clusters, choosing the right artisans for the right technique and empowering them. “We’re not making one-off pieces,” she explains. “We bring craftsmanship to scale while maintaining quality. That’s what makes it complex and rewarding.”

Power of collaboration

Speaking about their partnerships with Indian designers like Rahul Mishra, Vaishali S, and Tarun Tahiliani, Tshering says, “Collaborations work when both partners bring their strengths. For Tanishq, it helps us reach new audiences; for designers, it offers scale and reach. It’s a win-win.” The journey from being India’s trusted jeweller to a brand shaping design narratives internationally mirrors India’s own creative evolution. “India is ready to move from being the world’s workshop to its design studio,” Kant sums up. For her, the future of luxury lies in cross-pollination between crafts, disciplines, and cultures. “Heritage remains our foundation,” she concludes, “but today, we express it with cultural confidence.”