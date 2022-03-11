How paint colours can help you ease the pandemic anxiety

March 11: Adapting living spaces to promote well-being has come into focus with the prolonged pandemic. Colour psychology says that different colours impact our emotions and behaviour differently. There are certain ways in which colours complement each other to offer a soothing effect. So, understanding which colours work together is crucial while choosing a palette for your home. Not sure about which colours go together to ease the pandemic anxiety? No problem. Simply get in touch with experts to understand it all with a remote colour consultancy on the Berger Paints Express Painting mobile app.

In the meantime, here’s a basic understanding of how paint colours can help calm anxiety and stress.

Colours to Sleep Better

Deep sleep clears our brain of toxins, which aids memory, creative thinking, and mood stabilisation. So, the bedroom is one of the most crucial places in the house to feel calm. This is why blue wall paint colours are so popular for this space. Create a serene place for your body to feel at ease while lowering tension by combining a soothing light blue with a cool sage.

For a bolder home paint colour choice, deep blue also provides a calming effect, making your interior painting design as soothing as a calm sea. While you're confined at home, consider painting an accent wall in your bedroom to calm your nerves and obtain a better night's sleep. You can also paint the ceiling a deep blue and the walls a lighter shade for a more personal atmosphere.

Back to Nature

There's an entire branch of psychology dedicated to "restorative settings," which talks about the popular practice of forest bathing. Shinrin-Yoku or “forest bathing” is a Japanese term that refers to enjoying a stroll through the woods. Spending time in natural surroundings offers neuro-psychological benefits, lowering cortisol levels and strengthening the immune system.

Symbolically, bringing a bold green hue into our home can give the same effect, replacing stress with hopefulness. The forest is painted a dazzling, blazing green by thousands of plant species. Give your bathroom a tropical feel with a bright green, like Porcelain, 4P0103, while bringing a sophisticated vibe to your dining room with an Essence Teal, 4P0266.

Bright Colours to Uplift the Mood

People are looking for new methods to energise the place where they spend the most time. Painting a room in brighter, uplifting colours can do just that. A mood-boosting house colour scheme for interiors will typically combine energising colours with grounded neutrals to encourage hope and courage. This can promote positive feelings of hope. For example, when you choose red to paint an accent wall, it can elicit sentiments of enthusiasm. Lift your spirits with a crimson accent wall either in your kitchen, to stimulate appetite, or in your living area, to foster social interaction.

Enhance the crimson wall’s visual appeal by getting in touch with Berger Paints painting service. The professional painters will add texture to the accent wall with classy designer finishes. The Silver Fire pattern created with Silk Illusions Non Metallic, for example, will add oomph to the crimson wall while also giving it a high sheen.

Positive Energy

The ancient Chinese art of feng shui helps achieve a balance between the five elements of nature (fire, water, earth, wood and metal) to improve your mental well-being. Colour is a type of energy used in feng shui to shift visible and invisible energies in our dwellings.

Each of the five elements is linked with distinct colours and attributes. Those linked with water and earth elements tend to reduce anxiety. Blue and black, which are associated with water, aid inner strength by assisting us in concentrating, contemplating, meditating, and handling creative undertakings. Painting the front door a midnight blue and updating the trims as well as knobs to black will be a powerful way to invite the water element into your home.

Every hue, from white to black and everything in between, has an impact on how you think, feel and react, according to colour theory. You can achieve the interior finish you desire for your home by simply choosing the right paint colours. Berger Paints Express Painting services can help you ease this journey with expert advice. Get expert advice on colour combinations and textures from experienced professionals. They will also give you an accurate estimate of the cost. So, you need not worry about any extra costs being added to the project later on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:27 PM IST