How Matcha Became A Global Trend And Why It's Good For You

Matcha owes its global trend to Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who in 2015, had posted on social media about trying a matcha latte at a local coffee shop. Tea enthusiasts, foodies and pacesetters appreciated, and popularised matcha for its taste and grassy caffeine kick. For some, drinking matcha was just a status symbol while presently people are increasingly going after it for health benefits.

Origins

Matcha has its origins in the Chinese Tang dynasty, which was brought to Japan by a Buddhist monk over 900 years ago. Thereafter, matcha has been considered as a significant element of the Zen Buddhism philosophy.

Matcha, which translates as ‘powdered tea’ in Japanese, is consumed as a beverage or used as an ingredient in recipes. Since ages, this tea holds an exalted position and is served in their tea ceremonies. This energising drink belongs to the green tea genus.

According to Tea Guru Kavita Mathur, “Because matcha is a powdered green tea which is prepared by whisking or whipping in freshly boiled water, you basically ingest the entire tea leaf with all its nutrients and caffeine. Thus, it is extremely rich in antioxidants.”

Acquired taste

Matcha has a distinct flavour profile. The first few cups of matcha tea may not find its righteous place in the palate so used to the milder green teas. Its hint of sweetness with subtle earthiness and bitter notes may not appeal for many. But once you acquire the taste and immerse in its notes of vegetal, verdant and grassy flavours, you can get hung up on matcha and it can be your go-to drink.

Pricey tea

Matcha being an extraordinary tea, the best comes from Japan. It is expensive due to its intense labour costs, lengthy harvesting and processing period, and painstaking upkeep maintained to create a matcha powder with superfood qualities.

Though it may not match the original taste of Japanese matcha, a tea garden — Chota Tingrai in Tinsukia district in Assam grows matcha for Indian consumption.

How to prepare

Matcha tea can be relished both hot and cold. Since matcha powder has a tendency to clump, it has to be sifted first.

Hot water (80 degrees Celsius) is order to in order to dissolve the powder completely. For cold tea drinkers, allow the concoction to cool down for a smoother and less intense flavour. Using only cold water lets out its umami zest. It can also be had with milk as matcha latte in which the powder is whisked in milk to create a frothy beverage. The special whisk made of bamboo to prepare matcha, is called ‘chasen’ in Japanese. It helps oxygenate and release essences and aroma on the surface foam.

Have you tried dirty matcha — a matcha latte? It is, classically, topped with ice and a double shot of espresso! The outcome is an Instaworthy drink enveloped in flavour and colour, and jazzed up with an added shot of caffeine.

Matcha lends its unique taste when used in cocktails, bakery items, ice creams and other desserts. But not all might like it.

Swheta Aggarwal, Founder, Kookie Cake Crumble, cautions, “Matcha cake requires a very acquired palate. While using matcha, one has to be really careful to put the right amount, else the cake can turn extremely bitter.”

Health benefits

Kavita Mathur says, “The area where this green tea is grown is shaded to protect the leaves

from direct sunlight thereby enhancing amino acids such as L-Theanine, which are responsible for the tea's smooth, umami-rich

taste.” The accumulation of catechins in leaves makes it rich in antioxidants.

Matcha has 137 times more antioxidants than other green teas because matcha imbibers consume the whole leaf in the brewed water.

It helps in weight loss.

The caffeine in matcha helps boost energy levels.

It is used in culinary items to enhance the taste and flavour, along with its goodness.

It is used in skincare products. Matcha green tea face mask helps keep skin rejuvenated.

Recipes

From Japan with Love (cocktail)

Ingredients: Gin -60ML l Fresh cream -20ML l Lemongrass syrup -20 ML l Melon syrup -10ML l Lime juice -20ML l Matcha powder l Egg white – 1 egg

Glass: Cut Coupe

Method: Shaken

Garnish: Dust matcha powder on top and garnish with edible flowers

Recipe by mixologist Stanley Fernandes, Corporate Bar Manager, Butterfly High & Kyma Pune

Lemon Blueberry Matcha Cream Cheese

Ingredients: Full Fat Milk – 2 cups l Heavy Cream – 2 cups l Lemon Juice – 1 tsp l Salt – ½ tsp l Matcha Powder – 1 tsp l Cheddar Cheese Grated – 2 tbsp l Fresh Blueberries – 1 handful

Method: In a large pot, combine full fat milk and cream. Bring to a boil. Add the lemon juice and wait till the mixture curdles. Strain the above mixture in a cheese cloth for a few hours or overnight. Blend this mixture with the matcha powder and cheddar cheese. Cut the blueberries into tiny bits and add to this mixture with a spoon. Either shape this cheese in a small bowl or pipe it out on a platter. Refrigerate for a few hours. The cheese and crackers are ready to be served.

Recipe by By Swheta Aggarwal

Black Sesame Matcha Teacake

Ingredients: Whole Wheat Flour – 170 gms

Sugar – 100 gms l Black Sesame Toasted – 2 tbsp l Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp l Olive Oil – 100 gms l Yoghurt – 150 gms l Matcha extract infused in Milk – 90 gms (25 gms Matcha powder)

Method: Sift dry ingredients together (Whole wheat flour, sugar and 1.5 tbsp of the Black Sesame). Mix wet ingredients (Yoghurt, Vanilla, Matcha Milk, Olive Oil). Mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Line a 6 inch tin and pour the batter into it. Drizzle the balance black sesame on top. Pre-heat the oven and bake at 180' for 40 minutes. Check with a skewer till it comes out clean. Cool the cake on a wire rack. Serve once cooled

Recipe by By Swheta Aggarwal