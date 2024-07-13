Food Review: Megumi In Bandra Offers A Scintillating Mix Of Delicious Traditional Japanese Food And Peruvian Ingredients

Perched snugly on the ninth level, the recently opened Japanese and pan-Asian restaurant in Bandra is a modern-day izakaya with a high octave cocktail bar and delectable pan-Asian cuisine. As we stepped out of the lift, Megumi inscribed in bamboo sticks caught our sight. On passing through the exalted doors of Megumi, we got swathed in the warmth of chic and exquisite interiors. In harmony with soft, organic textures, incandescent lighting, interior designer Minal Chopra’s creativity inspired by Brazilian bamboo-weaving culture, revs up your mood for a relaxed and pleasing gastronomic sojourn.

Ideated by hospitality expert Rajit V Shetty, Managing Director of Ramee Group, Megumi lives up to its Japanese connotation - a blessing of love and affection, for pan-Asian foodies with its radical coupling of Japanese techniques and Peruvian ingredients. Gracious Operations Manager, Harsh Pawar briefed us on the sectional menu. ‘To be Zen’ of simple Japanese philosophies, ‘Indie-Asian’ comprises of ingredients and cooking techniques of North-East India, ‘The Way of Tea’ is a high tea menu that blends the best of Japanese teas with alcohol and ‘Drunken Life, Dreamy Death’ explores the magic of wine and sangrias.

Buoyed up by Nikkei resto-bar culture and Nippon credo, Nikkei cuisine uses Peruvian ingredients prepared through a nuanced Japanese food canvas. The bunch of innovative dishes happens to be the delightful outcome of passion and proficiency of the culinary team helmed by Chef Tanmay Hornekar, under the hands-on leadership of Corporate Brand Chef Bhushan More. We were elated to taste Megumi's signature cocktails, along with an 'Indie-Asian' food selection. The fruity sweetness and herbal freshness in Pear and Rosemary Bellini in sparkling wine zoomed like a garden breeze. We decided to take a chance with whisky-based Turkey Berry Julep where the bitterness of turkey berry juice is balanced by the signature sweetness of julep, creating a happy mix of flavours. Crunchy Crystal dimsum and buttery Edamame truffle complemented the drinks.

Dishes to choose from ‘Small Plates’ include Mala lotus stem, Spicy corn curd, carrot-beetroot Daikon cake in burnt garlic and Kashmiri chilli, Dynamite Mikkusu of prawn, calamari in yuzu aioli and dynamite sauce. Seafood freaks must dig into Japanese Claypot comprising red snapper, squid and prawns bursting with creamy, spicy, umami flavour of tobanjan (chilli bean paste). The signature must-try are Chilli oil Braised Chicken, and sweet-tangy Megumi Chilli Prawn Curry served with fluffy mantou bun.

Clinching an inimitable dining experience for non-veg and raw fish eaters are fresh sashimi and carpaccio to robata-grilled fine fish and delicate yakitori meats. From Australian lamb chops and chicken in barley miso, ginger-garlic-shallot, togarashi in Robatayaki style grilling, the spicy rice cakes in Toppogi to the firm and tender Lobster Roll each dish stands testimony to the team's creative deftness. Negima Yaki Thigh featuring juicy chicken thigh infused in a mixture of soy, ginger, and garlic bested with delectable tare sauce is unmissable. Tempura Mikkusu comes as a delightful combination of prawn and calamari with wasabi dust served with yuzu aioli and bird eye chili. Megumi Laksa of noodles, bean sprouts and tofu in rich coconut milk left a lasting taste. Delicious Dark chocolate mousse with chocolate ice-cream clinched the final course of our satisfying meal.

Epicureans are assured of a great time as Megumi mates traditional washoku (food of Japan) and Peruvian ingredients, giving a contemporary spin, in a sophisticated ambiance with knowledgeable service.

Average cost for two: Rs 2500 (without alcohol)