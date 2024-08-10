Indulge In Monsoon Favourite And Explore India’s Rich Khichdi Traditions

Quinoa khichdi |

Dating back to the Vedic period (1500-500 BCE), a homogenous concoction of rice, milk and lentils called ‘kshirika’ or ‘krusaranna’ used to be prepared. Since then, each State brings in its unique ingredients and flavours to it.

Call it by any name

Call it kedgeree, khichuri, khechidi, kisiri, pongal, kheema or bisi bele bhaath, this is a universal and wholesome dish. Kedgeree made of rice and smoked fish originated in colonial India, is a favoured British recipe now. A comfort food for any community, it is quick and easy to whip up. The common ones are Rajasthan’s Bajra khichdi and Gujarati khichdi served with sweet kadhi. Its creative manifestations have replaced rice with other grains, added territorial masalas, included vegetables of individual choice and elevated it with nuts. Oodles of ghee is the hero in any khichdi.

Adda Hengu Muga Khechidi |

Health benefits

Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti recommends it by saying, “Khichdi is one of the very good and healthy options to consume during monsoons when our digestive system becomes more delicate and weaker. It balances Vata dosha with its warmth and moisture, soothes Pitta with its gentle ingredients, and combats Kapha with its light, spiced preparation. Its easy digestibility supports overall health amid the season's fluctuations.”

Khichdi owes its rich source of nutrition to the combination of rice, lentils, vegetables, spices and ghee to provide you with carbohydrates, proteins, dietary fibre. It is also an immunity-building recovery food — a balanced meal with all essential amino acids.

Kadhi |

Valachi khichdi, Maharashtra

This protein-packed dish is also called dalimbi bhaat in which sprouted kadve vaal (field beans) with rice, onion, tomato, ginger-garlic paste, hing and goda masala cooked in coconut milk make for a nutritious porridge-like khichdi. Best had with solkadi or phodnicha taak (tempered buttermilk).

Bihari khichdi

Urad dal is the additional lentil in this with rice, mung dal, ginger, chillies, and is tempered with asafoetida powder in clarified butter. It is usually had with choka of mashed potatoes, tempered in mustard oil.

Vadams |

Khechidi, Odisha

Adda Hengu Muga Khechidi is a popular form of Mahaprasad offered to Lord Jagannath at the Puri temple. According to Indrani Chakraborty, Co-founder Svanir Wilderness Ecostay and chronicler of Odisha, “Essentially, it's made with rice and whole green gram seasoned with asafoetida, ginger paste, and sometimes bay leaf. Adding ghee at the end enriches the flavor. This simple, comforting dish is served with papad, fried potatoes, and chutney. Traditionally cooked in an earthen pot over a wood fire, Khechidi gets a distinct smoky flavor.” This method is believed to be crucial to the dish's taste and texture.

Kechuri, Northeast/Tripura-style

It is a drier form. Vegetables and moong dal are roasted in tempered ghee to let the aroma infuse. It can be pressure cooked or prepared in an open pot, along with rice. Goes well with spicy tomato mosdeng.

Bhoger Kichuri, West Bengal

With a gruel-like consistency, it includes fragrant gobindobhog rice, split mung dal, potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes, ginger, cashewnut, fried coconut pieces, panch phoron/Bengali masala and is offered as prasad. Best relished with begun bhaja (pan-seared eggplant) and tomato-raisin/date chutney.

Bisi bele bhaath, Karnataka

It owes its status of being a favourite to its aromatic blend of spices and tanginess from tamarind extract. With an assortment of vegetables like peas, carrot, beans, tomato, (Madras onions are a must), rice, tuvar dal, with loads of ghee, it is had with papadam and vadams.

Venn Pongal, Tamil Nadu

Venn Pongal |

Made with only rice and moong dal, peppercorns and cummin seeds are tempered along with fresh curry leaves in lots of home-made ghee. A generous garnish of cashewnuts and raisins further enhance it. Tastes great if paired with ginger-curd pachadi and papadam. The sweet variation is Chakkara Pongal made with jaggery with a garnish of fried coconut pieces.

Kheema khichdi, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana

This non-veg khichdi comes from the Nawabi kitchens of Hyderabad consisting of the regular ingredients of rice, lentils, spices with ground meat added to it. Savored with piquant mirchi ka salan.

Quinoa Khichdi recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup Moong dal

¾ cup quinoa

Pink salt

¼ cup cinnamon powder

¼ cup pomegranate seeds powder

¼ cup garam masala powder

2 tsp each grated ginger and garlic

1 tsp coriander seeds powder

Chopped coriander

4 tsp Ayushakti ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds

Pinch of asafoetida

Mixed vegetables (as per your choice)

¼ cup chopped onion

Curry leaves

Method: In a vessel, mix together half cup yellow mung dal and one-forth cup quinoa. Rinse and soak in water for 30 minutes. Heat a pan with three teaspoons of ghee. Temper with mustard and cumin seeds. Sprinkle asafoetida powder and for-five curry leaves. Drop in chopped onion, and saute until golden brown. Add finely chopped ginger and garlic. Mix in the powders and garam masala, salt to taste. Add vegetables of your choice and sauté well till cooked. Introduce the soaked quinoa and mung dal, add seven-eight cups of water with a fistful of coriander leaves. Stir well and pressure-cook for five-six whistles. Enjoy this delicious and healthy Quinoa khichdi with kadhi!

(Recipe by Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder – Ayushakti)