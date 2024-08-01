How Fatty Liver Can Be A Threat To Your Overall Health? Know How It Can Cause Strokes, Kidney Failure And Diabetes

Canva

In recent times, diseases caused by fatty liver are inclining. It is important to know how the liver functions so that you do the needful to keep your liver healthy. You might not know this but your liver is the root cause of your over all health. If you have a healthy liver, your body will function just fine and if you have a fatty liver and you do not take any action improve its condition, it will become the root cause of multiple diseases at a young age. Let's know how your liver functions and what steps you can take to prevent diseases.

How can a fatty liver be the root cause of all your diseases?

In a video shared by Dr. Sangitha Reddy about how a fatty liver can risk you life, A health expert explains how the liver functions and how it slowly depreciates its functions after excess fat accumulation in years.

The liver plays an essential role in metabolising fats. Normally, fats are broken down by the liver and transformed into other molecules like bile or used as energy. But if there is excess fat accumulation in liver cells, it may cause an imbalance.

This imbalance is caused when the liver's capacity to burn fat for energy is compromised. The pancreas then start producing more insulin that raises blood insulin levels and this can increase more storage of fat.

Excess fat in liver enters the bloodstream and causes diseases

So how it really works is, when your pancreas get exhausted after producing more insulting for years, you will develop diabetes. When you check with doctor for diabetes, you probably might be prescribed with pills to reduce your cholesterol levels.

When the excess fat enters the bloodstream, it travels through your entire body. If that aft gets accumulated in the arteries, it makes them thick, increasing the chances of heart attacks. If the fat gets accumulated in brain, it might give you a stroke, if it gets saturated in the gall bladder, it gives you stones. This is how you know how important your liver is and how hard it works for you to be able to carry out your regular activities.

What is a fatty liver?

Accumulation of extra fat in liver cells leads to a fatty liver. A normal, healthy liver has about 5-10% of fat content naturally but if it exceeds this percentage, it is considered a fatty liver and this can start causing health issues. There are two types of fatty livers:

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD): People with little to no alcohol consumption fall into this category. It is the most prevalent type of chronic liver disease and can vary from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which means inflammation and damage to liver cells, to simple fatty liver (steatosis), which is merely an accumulation of fat. Potentially, NASH can develop into more severe liver conditions like cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Heavy alcohol use is linked to the kind of liver disease known as alcoholic fatty liver disease. Drinking alcohol can lead to fat buildup in the liver, which can result in inflammation and damage. It can lead to cirrhosis and alcoholic hepatitis in extreme circumstances.

So basically, the liver is the root cause of all your diseases. It is important to start taking action in order to regulate your liver function.