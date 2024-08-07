How Does Reading Books Improve Mental Health?

Canva

Are you a bookworm? If yes, then I would like to ask you: What does reading books do to you? I'm sure for many of us, it helps us escape from the pressure and demand of daily routine, motivates us, or even guides us through the beautiful path of life.

Books are more than just inked pages. They are stories that not only reside in the closed book but are narratives that shape our lives and lines that regulate our minds. Speaking of the mind, do you know how reading books helps improve our brain health? It does more than just provide knowledge; it lowers stress and anxiety, improves emotional intelligence, and much more.

Reducing stress and anxiety

Reading has been proven in numerous studies to be an excellent way to lower stress and anxiety levels. A University of Sussex (2019) study found that reading for only six minutes can lower stress levels by as much as 68%.

Reading your favourite book makes it easier for your mind to concentrate on the story, taking your mind off everyday concerns and giving you time to be with yourself and enjoy the little moments.

Improves cognitive function

According to research by National Library of Medicine (NIH), long-term cognitive decline risk was found to be lower in older persons with frequent reading activities across all educational levels.

Reading stimulates brain activity, leading to improved memory, focus, and critical thinking skills. As we engage in a story, our minds become more active, promoting mental agility and keeping our cognitive abilities sharp.

Helps in personal growth

Books promote self-reflection, which helps you understand yourself better at several levels. It can encourage awareness about our values, goals, and beliefs, which can lead to self-awareness and personal development.

A 2010 study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology found that reading self-help books significantly increased participants' life satisfaction and sense of well-being.

Emotional intelligence

Books have the power to evoke a wide range of emotions within us. When we read about characters going through happiness, love, despair, or grief, we often find ourselves empathising with them and feeling similar emotions.

A 2013 study in Science found that reading literary fiction improved participants' ability to understand and interpret the emotions of others. Immersing ourselves in the lives and experiences of fictional characters deepens our understanding of human emotions and perspectives.