How Diwali Teaches Some Of The Essential Life Values To Your Kids

We all grew up learning that Diwali is a festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil. However, beyond this one reason why Diwali is celebrated, there are some essential life values that the festival teaches us all. Delhi-based family therapist and the founder of Mindwell Counsel, Archana Singhal points out a few life lessons for children to learn from Diwali



Unity and family bonds:

Diwali is the time when all family members get together for a celebration. This is the time, the children in the house see and learn the importance of family and relatives around us. Spending time with them will help them bond with the extended family.

Good will always win:

As the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, the story of Lord Rama and Ravana can help them understand the importance of making ethical choices and strive to overcome challenge with courage and dedication.

Hard work and dedication:

It begins from the time you start cleaning, decorating and cooking to welcome your guests in the house. Involve your children in every activity so they learn the importance of planning and end result. And when they see the end result of the cleaned house, the food, and the celebration, they learn to respect the importance of hard work and start believing in it

Kindness:

The festival calls for a lot of giving and sharing. Children see their parents and learn to share and give what they have. Distributing sweets and gifts to friends and family and giving away some goodies to the underprivileged are some of the things that impact your child's minds. He grows up to respect what he has and be kind towards others

Inclusivity:

Diwali in India is the biggest festival. No matter, what religion or community one belongs to, the celebrations are inclusive. The children learn to celebrate the festival with everyone and become more acceptant toward others. It helps them understand the importance of harmony and respect different cultures

Importance of environment:

Bursting fire crackers is what all children look forward to but when you teach your children the impact of smoke on the environment and how it affects pets and stray animals, they will develop conscious attitude toward the environment.