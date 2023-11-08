5 Essential Hacks To Flawlessly Style Your Hair Without Any Damage By Celebrity Hair Stylist Amy Johnson

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
As we all prepare to celebrate holiday festivities with our loved ones, taking the time to polish our look is of the utmost importance and festive hairstyles top the list. Amy Johnson, Global Lead Stylist at Dyson shares some essential hacks to style your tresses without any damage
Drying Hair: Selecting the right styling brush can make a significant difference in your hair drying routine, whether you're aiming for voluminous curls or sleek, straight locks. For detangling hair before styling, a wide-tooth comb can be used on both wet and dry hair. However, due to its detangling properties, the comb works best on wet hair
A round brush can add volume to your lifeless hair and transform them into gorgeous loose waves A paddle brush is great for creating a smoother look, especially for longer hair as it has a wide and flat surface area
Use silk pillowcase: Switching to a silk pillowcase could be miraculous for your hair. The silk will not absorb the moisture that you want to keep in your hair. A leave-in conditioner is the best fighter to fight humidity
Flaunt your mane: Sectioning your hair while styling can be game-changing. The smaller the section you work with, the more manageable it is to style your hair. Those with fine hair should try larger sections to avoid over-drying and smaller sections will work wonders to smooth or define those with thick, coarse and curly hair
To keep beachy curls, C-curls and waves intact, apply a generous amount of mousse, volumising spray or holding product to damp hair before styling your hair
Treat your hair with care: Intelligent heat control measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, hence, opting for hairstyling tools that control heat is safe leading to minimal heat damage
