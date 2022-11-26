5 hair styling tricks to get the perfect hair for your wedding

The wedding season is upon us and brides-to-be typically have a never-ending to-do list. One of them is to have that perfect hair-do. You want to look like the best version of yourself, especially when you have found 'the dress' for your special day. While accessories to complement your lehenga comes first, the hair-do should follow the suit, which can reflect your personal style and elegance, especially with your hairstyle.

From picking the right hairstyle to figuring out when to touch-up your roots, Amy Johnson, Global Lead Stylist at Dyson shares some hair styling tips, in preparation for your special day.

Styling Tips

For volume lovers: To achieve a volumised finish, especially for those who have flat hair at the roots, blow-dry against the flow of the hair. For example, blow the right side to the left and blow the back side to the front using your hair dryer.

Hands for a messy touch: Run your fingers through your curls at the end of styling to help enhance the soft, voluminous effect.

Style Retention

Hair sections = defined style: Never style your hair without creating proper sections. The smaller the hair sections, the greater the control while styling your hair. Divide your hair into sections as per how dense your locks are. Those with fine hair should opt for larger sections to avoid excessive drying while those with thick, curly and coarse hair should opt for smaller sections.

Keeping curls intact: Beautiful blow-dried curls can last longer when applying mousse, volumising spray or holding product to damp hair before styling your hair. When the section is 100% dry use the cold shot button of the hair dryer to set your hair after styling. Use the cold shot button for 5-10 seconds to hold each curl in place before releasing.

The proof is in the prep: To truly lock in a great style, it’s important to invest in your prep. Lasting style is all about what you do before you do the do! To keep your curls and waves from dropping, start with damp hair (damp it down if you don’t want to wash it). Apply volumising, texture spray or mousse and dry your hair using a hair dryer.

With the help of these simple tips and tricks, let your hair shine in your momentous occasions.