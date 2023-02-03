'Hospitality industry is ruled by male chefs': Chef Shipra Khanna

Chef Shipra Khanna |

In 2012, when Chef Shipra Khanna was declared the winner of MasterChef 2, it brought a fresh change in the culinary industry, which was and is still dominated by men. Shipra's win turned the tables and she shot to fame to never look back. From writing cookbooks to judging global food reality shows, shipra does it all.

She made headlines offshore for earning titles like Culinary Connoisseur for Tourism Australia and Cox & Kings, The Culinary Ambassador to Spain in 2017, and her book 'Sinfully Yours' was named the Best Television Chef Book Outside Europe by Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2012.

Shipra has now geared up for her upcoming culinary reality show 'Chef Vs Fridge' season 3. The show will stream on Zee Cafe from February 26. “This season is a little different as it’s giving great opportunities to a new generation of aspiring chefs,” says the Chef, who is working on her ninth book 'Desserts'. Excerpts from an interview:

How has been the journey since MasterChef India 2?

It’s been an incredible journey with lots of experience and learning, teaching along the way!

When you won the MasterChef title, it kind of turned the tables for women, however, we still see a very less number of female chefs who are successful. Why so?

As beautiful and rewarding as the hospitality industry is, it’s disheartening to see that there’s gender bias that plays a big role in the kitchen. It’s always been ruled by male chefs, things are changing slowly but surely though and that gives us hope that soon we will have a woman taking over!

In one of your interviews, you said India is not far behind when it comes to females working in the kitchen. It is true in everyday households, but do you think the ratio is far from equal in the Indian culinary industry as well?

Definitely yes! There’s no comparison or arguing! As I said, things are changing very slowly but surely and it’s a domino effect. One woman paves a path and the rest follow.

Food has evolved over the years. From vegetarian diets to vegan and keto, do they really help?

Well, it depends on body type. Every individual is different from others. Diet cannot be generalised, one has to know their body type, that’s most important and then follow diet accordingly. The same diet might work for me and not for you or vice versa. The best way to check is to follow a diet for a week and see how your body reacts and accordingly.

What do you think about the similarities or dissimilarities between the culinary cultures of India and abroad? Do you think they can complement each other?

Culture affects food universally like everything else. We use a lot of spices in India unlike abroad which is definitely a good contrast when it comes to playing with flavours or creating some new recipes.

What do you think about the rise of home chefs in India?

The pandemic has certainly given rise to home chefs. It’s amazing to see people using their skills for making a living, especially women in India who only and only know how to cook as that’s all they’ve done all their lives and are now making a respectful living with their art of cooking.

What kind of food do you like to cook and eat?

Simple food, clean flavours, fresh and seasonal, that's what’s my favourite.

How would you describe your food philosophy?

‘KISS ‘ ( Keep it Simple Shipra) That’s the Only Mantra I’ve ever followed!

One dish that is passed down through generations in your family and you include in your special menu?

I have a regional Himachali dish as I’m from that land called ‘Sepu wadi’ I have cooked and included in a lot of my menus abroad.

Most interesting trends in the global food industry?

Vegan or plant-based first is the most trending nowadays! I love it as it’s also what our country has been consuming historically.

