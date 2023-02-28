e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHoli 2023: Where to party in Mumbai?

Holi 2023: Where to party in Mumbai?

If you are unable to visit your family in your hometown or simply want to enjoy the much-anticipated festival of colors, you can visit these parties in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
PTI/ Kamal Kishore

Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner. The most anticipated and loved festival will be celebrated on March 7. The festival that celebrates the ultimate triumph of good over evil is celebrated in different ways across India.

People play Holi with everything from flowers to sticks and colours. But, the most important part of the festival is to celebrate it with your loved ones, spend time with them, and eat the delicacies, especially sweets and 'bhang'.

If you are unable to visit your family in your hometown or simply want to enjoy the much-anticipated festival of colors, you can visit these parties in Mumbai.

Here are 5 Holi parties in Mumbai.

March 7

It's a Holi Thing feat King

When: 11 am onwards

Where: NESCO, Mumbai

Price: Rs 1,499 onwards

Rang Leela

When: 10 am onwards

Where: JW Marriot Sahar, Mumbai

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Dunk Fest Holi

When: 10 am onwards

Where: JVPD Grounds Juhu, Mumbai

Price: Rs 1,499

Rang Barse

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Axis Lawns, Thane

Price: Rs 349 onwards

Colour Splash

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Kutchi Ground, Mumbai

Price: Rs Rs 499 onwards

Read Also
Why is HOLI celebrated? Know stories about its MYTHOLOGICAL origins
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Holi 2023: Where to party in Mumbai?

Holi 2023: Where to party in Mumbai?

Gig review: Metal went on a literal rampage at this DIY concert in the 'burbs

Gig review: Metal went on a literal rampage at this DIY concert in the 'burbs

India Fashion Forum 2023: UK-based Raishma Islam highlights challenges for women in business

India Fashion Forum 2023: UK-based Raishma Islam highlights challenges for women in business

India Fashion Forum 2023: Amidst FTA negotiations, British delegation arrives in Bengaluru

India Fashion Forum 2023: Amidst FTA negotiations, British delegation arrives in Bengaluru

Holi 2023: Make delicious Mawa Gujiyas at home in four easy parts

Holi 2023: Make delicious Mawa Gujiyas at home in four easy parts