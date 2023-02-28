Holi 2023: Where to party in Mumbai?

Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner. The most anticipated and loved festival will be celebrated on March 7. The festival that celebrates the ultimate triumph of good over evil is celebrated in different ways across India.
People play Holi with everything from flowers to sticks and colours. But, the most important part of the festival is to celebrate it with your loved ones, spend time with them, and eat the delicacies, especially sweets and 'bhang'.
If you are unable to visit your family in your hometown or simply want to enjoy the much-anticipated festival of colors, you can visit these parties in Mumbai.
Here are 5 Holi parties in Mumbai.
March 7
It's a Holi Thing feat King
When: 11 am onwards
Where: NESCO, Mumbai
Price: Rs 1,499 onwards
Rang Leela
When: 10 am onwards
Where: JW Marriot Sahar, Mumbai
Price: Rs 499 onwards
Dunk Fest Holi
When: 10 am onwards
Where: JVPD Grounds Juhu, Mumbai
Price: Rs 1,499
Rang Barse
When: 10 am onwards
Where: Axis Lawns, Thane
Price: Rs 349 onwards
Colour Splash
When: 10 am onwards
Where: Kutchi Ground, Mumbai
Price: Rs Rs 499 onwards
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)