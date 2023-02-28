Holi 2023: Where to party in Mumbai?

PTI/ Kamal Kishore

Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner. The most anticipated and loved festival will be celebrated on March 7. The festival that celebrates the ultimate triumph of good over evil is celebrated in different ways across India.

People play Holi with everything from flowers to sticks and colours. But, the most important part of the festival is to celebrate it with your loved ones, spend time with them, and eat the delicacies, especially sweets and 'bhang'.

If you are unable to visit your family in your hometown or simply want to enjoy the much-anticipated festival of colors, you can visit these parties in Mumbai.

Here are 5 Holi parties in Mumbai.

March 7

It's a Holi Thing feat King

When: 11 am onwards

Where: NESCO, Mumbai

Price: Rs 1,499 onwards

Rang Leela

When: 10 am onwards

Where: JW Marriot Sahar, Mumbai

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Dunk Fest Holi

When: 10 am onwards

Where: JVPD Grounds Juhu, Mumbai

Price: Rs 1,499

Rang Barse

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Axis Lawns, Thane

Price: Rs 349 onwards

Colour Splash

When: 10 am onwards

Where: Kutchi Ground, Mumbai

Price: Rs Rs 499 onwards

Read Also Why is HOLI celebrated? Know stories about its MYTHOLOGICAL origins