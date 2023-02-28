Holi 2023: Make delicious Mawa Gujiyas at home in four easy parts

The festival of colours is here! And so as the time to savour some traditional recipes. Among the other delicious savouries like Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Ka Papad, Kanji Vada, Moong Daal Pakoda, Masala Chana, Gheeyar and Shakkar Para, Mawa Gujiya hold the closest place in our hearts. But the process of making them is a tedious one, and hence many prefer paying moolah and buying them from a gali ka halwai or from a big sweet shop. However, we suggest try this traditional recipe at home as we have broken the process in four small parts to make it easy for you. And since it's a weekend just before Holi, take help from the men in the house to surely bond over sweet making!

Mawa Gujiya

Ingredients:

Maida – 1 Cup

Suji Rawa – 1 Tbsp

Baking Soda – 1 Pinch

Ghee – 1/4th Cup

Method

Take the flour in a mixing bowl; sprinkle the rawa & Baking powder evenly over the flour. Add the ghee in the flour and rawa mix and rub it into the mix gently to make it into a crumbly mix. Add hot water to make firm dough. Cover and Rest the dough for 30 mins.

Gujiya Filling Ingredients:

Powder Sugar – 1/3rd Cup

Khoya – 1 Cup

Ghee – ½ Tbsp

Chopped Dry Fruits – 1/3rd Cup ( Cashew, Almond, Pistachios, Raising)

Elaichi Powder – 1/4th Tsp

Method

Grate the mawa and keep aside Dry roast the chopped nuts and keep aside to cool. Melt the ghee in a heavy bottom pan on low flame and add the grated khoya. Cook the khoya till it starts to gather around itself, Keep aside and let it cool down. Add the Chopped Nuts, Powdered Sugar, and Elaichi Powder. Mix everything well and keep aside. This Mixture can be stored in an airtight container for around 3 to 4 days.

Gujiya Syrup Ingredients

Sugar – 4 Cup

Water – 16 Tbsp

Elaichi Powder – 1.5 Tsp

Rose Water – 02 Tsp

Saffron – 8 to 10 Strands

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a heavy bottom pan. Keep on a medium flame and bring the liquid to boil. Keep skimming the liquid to remove the scum. After the syrup is skimmed twice to remove all the impurities, strain the syrup to make sure there are no impurities left and the syrup is clear. Keep cooking the syrup till it gains a single string consistency.

Assembling & Making Gujiya:

Divide the dough in two parts. Make a medium log of each part and slice it into equal parts of 30 Gms each. Roll each slice on your palm into small balls and keep back in the same bowl and cover them. Dust the rolling board with the same flour and roll each ball with a rolling pin to a small circle having 4-5 inch diameter. Do not add too much of flour, use very minimum or no flour if u can manage for rolling. With your finger tip apply water on the circumference edges of the rolled dough. Place a table spoon full of Gujiya filling in the centre of each of the discs; be careful not to over fill the Gujiya and to keep the sides empty. Carefully bring together both the edges and gently press the edges. With a small Gujiya cutter, trim off the extra edges. It is very important to make sure that the edges are well sealed. Prepare all the gujiyas in this way and arrange them on a plate and cover with a moist cloth and keep aside. Heat Oil in a small Kadhai to medium heat and deep fry the gujiyas till golden brown on both the sides. Remove the gujiyas from oil and dip them in the sugar syrup for around 30 seconds. Remove and drain on kitchen towel. Serve Warm

Recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef,Khandani Rajdhani

Read Also In search of snacks: 3 recipes that are best for evening food cravings